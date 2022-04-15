North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

University to offer second COVID-19 booster shots

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

University to offer second COVID-19 booster shots

University to offer second COVID-19 booster shots
April 15
14:02 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Students and staff who are eligible for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to receive it on campus starting this month. 

A second booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on March 29. The second shots are available to individuals 50 years or older and those over 12 years of age who are immunocompromised. 

Students, faculty, staff and university system employees can sign up to receive their second COVID-19 booster shot on the university booster registry.

“Appointments will be scheduled based on available vaccine supply and staffing,” said Amy Armstrong, director of communications for the Division of Student Affairs. “We recommend that our community follow current [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines.”

COVID-19 vaccines protect people from becoming seriously ill, being hospitalized or dying from the disease, according to the CDC. The organization recommends staying up to date with vaccines, especially for those who are immunocompromised

Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the CDC, said at a White House briefing earlier this month that the agency encourages people over 50 who have underlying medical conditions and those over the age of 65 to get a second booster shot. President Joe Biden received his second booster shot on March 30.

Individuals who are currently eligible can receive their second booster if they have waited at least four months since the last shot. Human development and family science sophomore Marianna De Leon said she plans to get it as soon as possible.

“I got my first booster shot in September 2021 because I am high risk and it was my first semester in person on campus after my cancer treatment,” De Leon said.  “Masks and social distancing are coming to an end and I feel safer as a high-risk person with a second booster. I also want to protect the people I come in contact with, including children at the hospital I volunteer at.”

De Leon said she will get her second booster on campus if possible and feels safer going to in-person classes because of vaccinations. 

From October 2021 through April 2022, the university administered 1,273 booster shots at the Student Health and Wellness Center, Armstrong said. Bioengineering sophomore Swanand Khanzode received his booster shot on campus and plans to do the same for his second.

“It’s a good way to promote and support the healthcare service UNT is providing,” Khanzode said. “I travel quite a bit yearly as I am an international student, so taking the second booster seems like a good idea. Better safe than sorry is always my mantra, especially with COVID.”

Despite the highly contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant spreading across the country, the university has seen a drastic decrease in cases since the beginning of the semester, which saw over 500 positive tests each week for three consecutive weeks in January.

For the most recent week, ending on April 8, there were 10 positive tests for COVID-19 on campus. At its peak, there was a 28.49 percent positivity rate of tests conducted on campus. For the past three weeks, the positivity rate has been around 3 percent. 

Information about on-campus COVID-19 and vaccinations can be found on the SHWC website at studentaffairs.unt.edu/student-health-and-wellness-center

Featured Illustration By J. Robynn Aviles

Tags
COVIDcovid boostercovid booster shotcovid vaccinemodernaomicronpfizersecond booster shotstudent health and wellness center
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jillian Nachtigal

Jillian Nachtigal

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: DFW and the transportation system plaguing it📝 @migchalee 🖼 @ooopsrobynnhttps://t.co/GbTo7JUcaR

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: University to offer second COVID-19 booster shots📝 @jillian_ntd 🖼 @ooopsrobynnhttps://t.co/cuaKmxxjep

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Fowler’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ speeds past its predecessor in a huge level up📝 @OberkromJaden 🖼 @ooopsrobynnhttps://t.co/GU3LopvMo0

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: About 40 minutes out from first pitch between North Texas (25-8, 13-3 C-USA) and Louisiana Tech (27-16, 7-6 C-USA).Mean Green took the first game yesterday evening and go for the series win tonight.Follow this thread for updates and analysis.@ntdaily https://t.co/fZC1vCoBOn

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Second half of season provides optimism for club baseball team📝 @TylerLukerNTD 📸 @SHPhotographyPRhttps://t.co/ZS8HaBogLv

- 6 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd February, 2022

3rd February, 2022

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram