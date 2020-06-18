North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

University will close in honor of Juneteenth

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

University will close in honor of Juneteenth

University will close in honor of Juneteenth
June 18
10:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
18th June, 2020

18th June, 2020

The university will close Friday to honor Juneteenth, a day which commemorates the emancipation of the last slaves in Texas, President Neal Smatresk announced Monday in an official notice.

Smatresk said in the notice, the decision to commemorate Juneteenth was made in light of the national conversation regarding racism.

“The emancipation of the last Confederate slaves on June 19, 1865, is a historic event that we all should honor,” Smatresk said in the notice. “But I know it holds an even deeper meaning for the Black community in our state. It is fitting that we mark the day by declaring it a UNT holiday this year because of Black Lives Matter.”

The Daily reached out to the university to confirm whether the university plans on closing the university for Juneteenth annually, but has not yet received a response.

The notice also states classes scheduled to meet online Friday are also canceled. But facilities, such as Willis Library, will remain open as it usually would during a campus closure.

Only employees who have been designated by their supervisors as essential personnel will have to report to work on Friday. 

“I’m glad that the university is recognizing Juneteenth as an important part of our history that should be celebrated and remembered,” Biochemistry junior Kennedy Mills said. “I always wondered why a day that signifies the liberation of a group of people, my people, is seen as just another day.”

Photography studio art senior Asia Youngs-Bailey said she felt like Smatresk’s announcement was disingenuous and is concerned the commemoration is only applicable for this year.

“It’s a performative act that can be seen in the language that’s used [in the notice],” Youngs-Bailey said. “It says nothing about years beyond or being committed. It’s an obvious PR stunt.”

Youngs-Bailey said she felt “insulted a bit” because she feels Smatresk is only declaring Juneteenth a university holiday since some students are calling for his resignation. 

“As a Black person, I grew up with this historical date and for it to only be acknowledged to ‘look good’ is like a slap in the face,” Youngs-Bailey said. “It’s performative, but our lives and our history deserve more than that. Especially from a university that uses us for a statistic.”

Featured Image: Addressing the audience of students and faculty, UNT President Neal Smatresk begins the State of the Student Body Address. Image by Grace Davis

Tags
BlackatUNTBrooke ColomboholidayJuneteenthpresident neal smatreskuniversity closedUniversity holiddayUNT holiday
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brooke Colombo

Brooke Colombo

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Safety from a system: radical vs. reasonable https://t.co/HXVB29vWD4📝 by @hallo_babyy 🖼️ by @GishhyOrange

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @veryoak: Denton County Public Health recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19 on 6/17, the HIGHEST single day increase to date. @ntdaily https…

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @veryoak: My full image on the cover page, ty @ntdaily for using it on this great issue. https://t.co/syLjlTvky7

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: University will close in honor of Juneteenth https://t.co/hpgBulLEGW📝 by @BrookeColombo

- 15 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS AND LIFE: SCRAP Denton holds ‘Send Off SCRAP’ sale before closing due to COVID-19 pandemic… https://t.co/CJy4rNd3l6

- 18 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram