UNT acquiring New York Sub Hub shows university’s lack of empathy

In February 2019, the UNT Board of Regents voted to acquire the Avenue C properties by way of eminent domain, according to a report by the North Texas Daily. Some of the properties along Avenue C include the long-standing restaurant New York Sub Hub and Naranja Cafe.

Earlier this month, UNT struck a $1.4 million deal with New York Sub Hub and Naranja Cafe avoiding the use of eminent domain to acquire the properties, according to a report by the North Texas Daily.

Eminent domain is a tool UNT seems to favor when it comes to trying to get properties it wants, so it is a nice sign this time around that instead of utilizing this unfair practice, they opted to actually pay out a considerable and fair sum for properties that have been where they are for upward of 40 years.

It is sad to see these local businesses be bought out by a school that seems to have too much money for unimportant things like the next big construction project that will possibly take an entire undergraduate cycle to complete. UNT seems to throw money around at things that do not necessarily need it, meanwhile there is not enough care for the establishments that have already made history where they are.

Both New York Sub Hub and Naranja Cafe are staples of student life here on campus and acquiring them through eminent domain would have been a slap in the face to the owners of these places and the students who love and frequent them often.

Another troubling issue regarding this purchase is how the deal was brokered in the first place. Hunter Christiansen is the current owner of New York Sub Hub and the deal was arranged and agreed upon by Hunter’s father, Kenneth Christiansen, without Hunter’s knowledge, according to a report by the Daily.

Hunter seems to have a very undying love and respect for his restaurant, and the fact that UNT did not consult him first in the decision is troubling. Through many interviews with the Daily, Hunter prides himself on the loyalty that New York Sub Hub has to Denton and the many students who love the restaurant, and for good measure. Going to New York Sub Hub is almost like a tradition for students, so the obvious disconnect that UNT so blatantly has for this restaurant is very telling.

While Kenneth certainly deserves to have a say in the decisions of the restaurant he also once owned, UNT showed a very apparent lack of oversight when the current owner of the restaurant was not contacted first in regards to purchasing the restaurant he still currently owns and operates.

New York Sub Hub is not the only local business that will be affected during this buyout either. Naranja Cafe, located right next to New York Sub Hub, will also be affected by this and should not be swept under the rug. Naranja Cafe is as equally important a local business and a Denton hot spot as New York Sub Hub is and the loss of the cafe will be felt among all students who love their variety of products. Unfortunately, the university is also seeking to acquire Campus Bookstore and Oriental Express on Avenue C, and Eagle Car Wash on Kendolph Street, according to the Daily.

UNT has a troubling, one-sided relationship with local businesses. It does not do much to help out the local businesses surrounding them and at any point it chooses, it can come sweeping in, talons out ready to take them away without a second thought.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas