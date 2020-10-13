North Texas Daily

UNT announces in-person ceremonies for fall 2020 graduates

UNT announces in-person ceremonies for fall 2020 graduates
October 13
17:33 2020
The university sent out an email Tuesday announcing it will hold limited in-person graduation ceremonies for students graduating during the fall 2020 semester.

“While we cannot offer traditional in-person college commencement ceremonies this fall, UNT will host in-person commencement ceremonies with limited attendance Sunday, Nov. 22, at Apogee Stadium for Fall 2020 graduates,” the email, signed by President Neal Smatresk, read.

To limit attendance and adhere to capacity requirements brought on by COVID-19, faculty and staff will not be given tickets and the ceremonies will be socially distanced. Two commencement ceremonies will be held: one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.

There will also be two virtual College Recognition Ceremonies, held from Dec. 11 to 12, where Deans will read aloud the name of each individual graduate, their degree and Latin Honors if earned.

Later this month, students will be able to claim tickets and submit their participation. For those unable to attend, a live stream will be available.

“The class of 2020 has made sacrifices on a grand scale, and we are disappointed we cannot safely provide the tradition events graduates want,” the email read. “We are steadfastly proud of their accomplishments, and I hope you will encourage students to celebrate with us during socially-distanced commencement ceremonies at Apogee Stadium. We are focused on keeping our UNT family safe while offering graduates some of the pomp and circumstance they deserve.”

Featured Image: Large “UNT” letters stand outside the new Welcome Center on Sept. 28, 2020. Image by John Anderson

Will Tarpley

Will Tarpley

