UNT Archives partners with Texas State Library and Archive Commission

The university’s Portal to Texas History is partnering with the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to digitize their previously undigitized newspapers, which will give students access to archived Texan newspapers from now to the early days of Texas’ statehood.

As stated on its website, TSLAC has been preserving Texas documents and records since 1909. Before the partnership, in order to access some of their documents, a person would have to submit a formal request and go to Austin to access it. With this partnership, sources will be accessible through the Internet.

“It’s a really important thing at this time,” said Dreanna Belden, university alumnus and UNT Libraries Assistant Dean for External Partnerships. “We live in an age where technology is making archived sources more accessible and students see the value in that.”

Portal to Texas History was created in 2004 and began digitizing newspapers and documents in 2007. By 2019, the Portal had 12.7 million digital images from 408 partners, according to their website.

Ana Krahmer, the director of UNT’S Digital Newspaper Program and Workshop Host, said while she has seen the accessibility of these archives help students find good resources for their assignments, she has also seen them impact students outside the classroom setting. For many students, discovering the UNT Digital Library has sparked a desire to explore the histories of their families, communities and state.

“Everyone wants to see their community and their identity somehow preserved,” Krahmer said. “Accessibility guarantees preservation.”

According to Krahmer, students have impressed her with their appreciation of the archives and intelligence within the realm of digitization. Krahmer has met students like Cambry King, a computer science senior and employee at Portal to Texas History, who have followed their interests into jobs evolving archival work, newspaper work or even taken the initiative in starting digitization projects within their own cities.

“Some of my favorite memories with friends would be diving through the plethora of historic material found on the website,” King said. “I have found records of my own family in the portal and have even had the pleasure of adding personal documents as well.”

The Portal is public domain and can be accessed online by anyone. Krahmer said the Portal’s goal is to not only be an accessible source, but a reliable one.

“The expectation that this will be available in five years, ten years, fifteen years — [it] is kind of part of what gives us a long-term mission,” Krahmer said. “And we have the Cathy Nelson Hartman Portal to Texas History Endowment here at UNT Libraries and that actually supports the long-term preservation.”

For UNT Libraries, striving for longevity has always been a primary goal. Ensuring that people can access their sources is the key to protecting them, Krahmer said.

“The [newspapers] represent the knowledge and experience of the people who lived right there and then,” Krahmer said. “They are an account of how ideas and minds change — how attitudes evolve.”

The information in these first-hand accounts can be used to track the development of ideas that are relevant today. Krahmer said an example of this is how the beginning of the discussion surrounding the removal of the Denton Confederate Soldier Monument can be dated back to the nineties and followed throughout the decades to when the statue was relocated in 2020.

While there are many other sources which have become more obscure, they are not unobtainable. Belden said partnerships such as the one with TSLAC are what help the archive gain access to lesser-known and previously unreachable sources and make them obtainable to anyone with internet access.

“It’s a mutually beneficial solution,” Belden said. “We can help them digitize their material and get it out there and are able to learn from what they have. There’s all sorts of rare material and it’s a powerful thing for people to be able to know about it.”

