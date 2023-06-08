UNT at Frisco completes first semester, focuses on cohort-based education

UNT at Frisco completed its first semester of classes at Frisco Landing after the building was opened to the public in January.

Frisco Landing is the first of many buildings planned at the UNT at Frisco branch campus. The University of North Texas has offered courses in Collin County for over a decade, with courses offered at Collin Higher Education Center since 2010, at Hall Park since 2016 and at Inspire Park since 2018.

“Frisco is becoming a big IT and computer-focused community, there’s no two ways about it,” said Audhesh Paswan, dean of New College and vice provost at UNT at Frisco. “It would be natural, given our resources here [in Denton], that we will move some of the programs to Frisco to take care of that particular demand.”

One of the main focuses of the Frisco campus is its New College, which is the newest of the 14 colleges offered at the university and its additional campuses. The project-based school is housed at UNT at Frisco but will continue to provide classes for both the Denton and Frisco campuses.

The New College’s focus is interdisciplinary studies, where students are able to draw inspiration from different sources of their interests and apply it to their careers. Paswan said there are several big tech, hospitality and banking companies in the area UNT at Frisco will be looking to partner with to provide hands-on opportunities for students in cohort-based programs.

“You can see students, even in the classroom, asking ‘So you’re teaching me all of this theory, you’re teaching me all these statistical procedures. How will I use it?’” Paswan said. “Our kids will actually learn how to apply it.”

UNT at Frisco currently has partnerships with the Dallas Cowboys, Toyota, Omni Hotels, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America and Sam’s Club.

“On a weekly basis, our faculty brings industry experts to speak to their students on a wide variety of subjects,” Cornelius “Neil” Foote, associate dean of Research, External Affairs and Community Engagement of New College, said. “Our project design & analysis students work closely with an industry partner to address real business problems and develop solutions to address those problems.”

From the perspective of students, the first semester at Frisco Landing incurred optimism about the kind of coursework offered at the campus.

“They’re offering really specific courses, nothing general,” said finance and real estate junior Mackenzie Randall. “It kind of reminds me of a nicer community college.”

In the process of creating the Frisco Landing building, an emphasis was placed on the educational process of group work. The 69 huddle spaces correlate with coursework from New College, where collaboration is essential.

“Because it had been planned for a long time, everything went quite well,” said Erik Labra, marketing employee at the Frisco campus and UNT alumnus. “In the real world, you have to know how to be hands-on, and that’s what they really focused on in designing these classrooms.”

Frisco Landing is the first building of many which will be housed on the 100 acres given by the city of Frisco. The administration does not know when new buildings are coming to the Frisco campus, Foote said.

The associate dean said although there is plenty of work to be done in Frisco, the outlook is hopeful for the future of the campus and its students.

“We have a great team here that works together,” Foote said. “As we prepare for the fall semester, I know we’re increasingly going to get more students, courses programs and engagement from the community.”

Featured Image: UNT at Frisco students walk by the new Frisco Landing building as it overlooks the 100-acre campus on May 31, 2023. Alex Parker