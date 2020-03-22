UNT begins transition to essential operations only on-campus

UNT is beginning the process to keep only essential employees on-campus during the coronavirus pandemic, UNT President Neal Smatresk said in an email to faculty and staff.

“As vice presidents finalize staffing plans to keep only essential personnel on campus, I am instructing them to expedite the process for identifying those who will be needed to serve remaining UNT students in residence halls and serve critical business continuity functions,” Smatresk said in the email. “The campus will transition to only essential operations and we will move all other campus offices to virtual service delivery by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.”

UNT employees who do not fall into the essential personnel category but cannot do their work at home will be “reassigned to other duties or receive emergency leave through Friday, April 3,” according to the email.

On March 23, UNT will also discontinue most in-person appointments for students and transition to virtual options where possible — though the Student Health and Wellness clinic will continue face-to-face appointments, along with dining and residence hall services.

“It has been truly amazing to watch the teamwork by faculty and staff as we moved quickly to take care of each other and our students,” Smatresk said in the email. “… It is my hope that these immediate changes will further safeguard our community as much as possible while continuing to fulfill the university’s primary mission to serve our students.”

Featured Image: The Administration Building sits on an empty UNT campus after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Denton County. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia