North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

UNT begins transition to essential operations only on-campus

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

UNT begins transition to essential operations only on-campus

UNT begins transition to essential operations only on-campus
March 22
16:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
5th March, 2020

5th March, 2020

UNT is beginning the process to keep only essential employees on-campus during the coronavirus pandemic, UNT President Neal Smatresk said in an email to faculty and staff.

“As vice presidents finalize staffing plans to keep only essential personnel on campus, I am instructing them to expedite the process for identifying those who will be needed to serve remaining UNT students in residence halls and serve critical business continuity functions,” Smatresk said in the email. “The campus will transition to only essential operations and we will move all other campus offices to virtual service delivery by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.”

UNT employees who do not fall into the essential personnel category but cannot do their work at home will be “reassigned to other duties or receive emergency leave through Friday, April 3,” according to the email.

On March 23, UNT will also discontinue most in-person appointments for students and transition to virtual options where possible — though the Student Health and Wellness clinic will continue face-to-face appointments, along with dining and residence hall services.

“It has been truly amazing to watch the teamwork by faculty and staff as we moved quickly to take care of each other and our students,” Smatresk said in the email. “… It is my hope that these immediate changes will further safeguard our community as much as possible while continuing to fulfill the university’s primary mission to serve our students.”

Featured Image: The Administration Building sits on an empty UNT campus after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Denton County. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Lizzy Spangler

Lizzy Spangler

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: UNT is beginning the process to keep only essential employees on-campus during the coronavirus pandemic, UNT… https://t.co/6wn2QHigQA

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @LizzySpangler: NEW: Denton County now has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19.The city of Denton has eight confirmed cases and a third of…

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdailymedia: 🎧DAILY'S DOSE: Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join @HaleyNArnold and @OberkromJaden in talking ab…

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Hostile architecture is cruel and pointless 📝by @rachel_m_card 🖼️by @pastellivi https://t.co/4cT1CFv9R0

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Finding internships that accepts people with lack of experience should be more open https://t.co/kTYdf2uk9J

- 9 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram