UNT Board of Regents votes to acquire Avenue C properties

The UNT System Board of Regents passed four motions Monday to purchase or exercise eminent domain on several properties along Avenue C. Some of the properties include Campus Bookstore, Oriental Express, Eagle Car Wash, Naranja Cafe and New York Sub Hub.

Each motion gives UNT System Chancellor Lesa Roe the authority to buy each property, although using eminent domain would force businesses to give up property without the owner’s consent.

Bob Brown, UNT System senior vice president for finance and administration, could not provide details on the reason or the timeline for the proposed acquisitions, but dismissed the immediate use of eminent domain for acquisitions.

“We have made offers in the past with the businesses,” Brown said. “My hope is that we will reach a negotiated price that all of us can agree on.”

Before the announcement, New York Sub Hub owner Hunter Christiansen said he has no intention of giving up his restaurant property.

“Our first response would be ‘we’re not interested,’” Christiansen said. “This is our 40th year in business. [UNT] approached us with a letter four or five years ago asking if we were wanting to sell, but our response is the same. We’re not interested in it.”

UNT passed similar motions in the past to purchase properties like the IHOP location next to Mozart Square. These new motions will exclusively affect small businesses.

Christiansen’s father established the Avenue C Sub Hub location as a 21-year-old New Jersey transplant in 1979, when the building was only a house. His son took the mantle seven years ago and said he wants to maintain the family business, provided he keep the original location.

“The first time we were approached with that letter from UNT, we spoke with lawyers to figure out our ins-and-outs, and I thought of different places we could go,” Christiansen said. “But there’s not going to be anything in Denton as great as this location.”

This story is developing.

Featured Image: Hurley Administration Building. File.