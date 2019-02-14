North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

UNT Board of Regents votes to acquire Avenue C properties

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

UNT Board of Regents votes to acquire Avenue C properties

UNT Board of Regents votes to acquire Avenue C properties
February 14
20:55 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The UNT System Board of Regents passed four motions Monday to purchase or exercise eminent domain on several properties along Avenue C. Some of the properties include Campus Bookstore, Oriental Express, Eagle Car Wash, Naranja Cafe and New York Sub Hub.

Each motion gives UNT System Chancellor Lesa Roe the authority to buy each property, although using eminent domain would force businesses to give up property without the owner’s consent.

Bob Brown, UNT System senior vice president for finance and administration, could not provide details on the reason or the timeline for the proposed acquisitions, but dismissed the immediate use of eminent domain for acquisitions.

“We have made offers in the past with the businesses,” Brown said. “My hope is that we will reach a negotiated price that all of us can agree on.”

Before the announcement, New York Sub Hub owner Hunter Christiansen said he has no intention of giving up his restaurant property.

“Our first response would be ‘we’re not interested,’” Christiansen said. “This is our 40th year in business. [UNT] approached us with a letter four or five years ago asking if we were wanting to sell, but our response is the same. We’re not interested in it.”

UNT passed similar motions in the past to purchase properties like the IHOP location next to Mozart Square. These new motions will exclusively affect small businesses.

Christiansen’s father established the Avenue C Sub Hub location as a 21-year-old New Jersey transplant in 1979, when the building was only a house. His son took the mantle seven years ago and said he wants to maintain the family business, provided he keep the original location.

“The first time we were approached with that letter from UNT, we spoke with lawyers to figure out our ins-and-outs, and I thought of different places we could go,” Christiansen said. “But there’s not going to be anything in Denton as great as this location.”

This story is developing.

Featured Image: Hurley Administration Building. File.

Tags
board of regentsCampus BookstoredentonEagle Car Washeminent domainmeetingNaranja CafeNew York Sub HubOriental ExpresspropertyUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Carter Mize

Carter Mize

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
14th February, 2019 Edition

14th February, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The UNT System Board of Regents passed four motions Monday to purchase or exercise eminent domain on several proper… https://t.co/a5mixlPg8j

- 22 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdaily: Breaking: UNT to exercise eminent domain to obtain land on Avenue C, including New York SubHub and Oriental Express.UNT Boa…

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Last year at the State of the City Address, Denton Mayor Chris Watts spoke about his plans to end veteran homelessn… https://t.co/PEGbKN5pFN

- 3 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.