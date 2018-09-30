UNT bus brakes fail, cause an accident near GAB

A UNT Transportation bus’s brakes failed and caused a minor accident around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near the General Academic Building.

The Mean Green Night Rider bus was approaching it’s stop at the GAB when the breaks blew out, according to a DCTA supervisor. The supervisor said the driver tried to brake but was not able to. The accident occurred on West Mulberry Street before the bus was able to turn on to Avenue B, and no other cars were involved.

“This never happens to us,” the supervisor said. “We always take steps to prevent [this].”

The supervisor said that once the bus is removed from the site of the incident, it will be inspected.

There were about 10 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident, including english freshman Sarah Gries.

“I just looked up and we were going towards a pole, and we just weren’t stopping,” Gries said.

Another passenger, interior design freshman Annie Gimeniez, said she “felt a lot of bumps” before the bus came to a stop.

“We all got really freaked out by it,” said Gimeniez. “I literally looked up and thought, ‘why are we going in grass?'”

Both passengers said the bus driver was very calm throughout the incident. Gimeniez said the bus driver told her he was “slamming on the brakes all the way down but they weren’t working.”

Another passenger, psychology freshman Dominique Conway, said her neck was hurting after the accident. While she was not treated by the ambulance that arrived to the scene, she said she plans to go to a hospital as soon as possible.

Conway said her head was facing forward but her body was to the side, causing her head to jerk.

“[My neck is] just a little tense,” said Conway. “I just want to make sure I’m OK.”

A light pole and a fire hydrant were knocked over in the grassy area behind the GAB. The DCTA supervisor said that insurance will likely cover the damages.

Featured Image: A UNT transportation bus breaks blew out causing it to make an emergency stop in the grass near the General Academic Building. Trevon McWilliams