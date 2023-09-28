UNT celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural events

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and celebrates Hispanic Americans and their histories, cultures and contributions. The university’s annual Carnaval celebration was held on Sept. 18, featuring snacks, dancing and tabling from student organizations.

The Carnaval celebration was hosted by the University Program Council and the Multicultural Center. Public health senior Niharika Dahal is the education and awareness coordinator for UPC and was in charge of planning the event. Dahal said most of the planning and scheduling took place in August to make sure everything was ready.

“Carnaval is a big event,” she said. “One of the big events that UPC does and I’m so fortunate to have that in my committee.”

Dahal said more than 400 students attended the event in the library mall and UPC ran out of paletas within the first hour. She said it is important to have events like Carnaval because it allows students to experience diversity and learn and celebrate cultures that are around.

“I also think that a lot of students came in participated and which is what we want to see,” Dahal said.

Media arts freshman Cithlaly Leo Crispin was one of the students who came with a group of friends to participate in the festivities.

“I came out today because honestly, after class I could hear like Spanish music and stuff and it reminds me of home,” Leo Crispin said.

Leo Crispin said she enjoyed being immersed in her culture and seeing so many people dancing and celebrating it.

Another attendee was marketing freshman Liliana Maldonado, who came out to celebrate and promote the Puerto Rican Student Association, a new organization she is starting.

“I’m really all about culture,” Maldonado said. “I love Hispanic Heritage Month and this is like really makes me want to cry because growing up, I didn’t see a lot of representation.”

The university currently has 21 Hispanic cultural organizations but does not have one specifically for Puerto Rican students.

“I do still feel they tend to be the minority and I just want to bring them to light and bring opportunities for us because even though we’re citizens, we still face a lot of difficulties in discrimination and I just want to create a safe community like all other associations on campus,” Maldonado said.

Another organization that took center stage at the event was FOLXLÓRICO, which is an independent organization at the university which seeks to build “an understanding of Méxican folkloric dance through cultural emergence,” according to their website.

At the university, 25.7 percent of students are Hispanic, which makes up “the largest group of diverse students” on campus, according to the office of the provost. Having more than a 25 percent Hispanic student population allows the university to be considered a Hispanic Serving Institution.

With several weeks left in Hispanic Heritage Month, there are still more events being offered at the university.

Mental Health

Last year the university celebrated its first “Latinx Mental Health Week,” the university is continuing this year with two “Mental Health Week” events.

“Los Milagros: craft workshop para Latinx Chingonas” will be held on Oct. 3 from 6-8 p.m. in the Crumley Hall conference room.

“Estamos bien: men’s mental health panel” will take place on Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m. in the Crumley Hall conference room.

More information on both events can be found on the Multicultural Center’s Instagram.

Food events

University Dining Services will be offering Latin food every Friday for the rest of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The lunch will take place in all dining halls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.

More information can be found on the university calendar website.

Spanish department events

The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Spanish department is also putting on events to celebrate the month. These events range from trivia nights, to crafting events and dance classes.

Game: Perfecting your Spanish Pronunciation – Oct. 3 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in language building 107.

Craft: Shakira Bead Bracelets – Oct. 4 from 2-3 p.m. in the language building lobby.

Salsa Class for Beginners – Oct. 12 from noon-1 p.m. in front of the language building.

FOLXLÓRICO Dance Performance – Oct. 16 from 3-4 p.m. in front of the language building.

A complete list of upcoming events can be found on the Spanish department’s website.

Featured Image: Folkloric dancers perform behind the Hurley Administration building for Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 17, 2023. John Anderson