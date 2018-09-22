UNT esports holds team tryouts this September

UNT esports held tryouts last week for students to compete for a spot on the Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch teams in the Nest at the Chilton Hall Media Library.

The Heroes of the Storm tryouts on Sept. 10 were exclusively in-person and a second round of tryouts were held on Sept 15., said Zack Castillo, esports program assistant and sports management senior.

The Overwatch tryouts Sept. 12 were conducted mostly online “due to the high volume of tryout applicants for Overwatch,” esports coordinator Dylan Wray said in the esports Discord server. Thirty-four applicants signed up through the online form with their preferred roles of Damage, Tank, Support or Flex. Applicants who came to tryouts in-person could reserve time at the computers in the Nest, Wray said.

“There will be multiple opportunities to show what you can do,” Wray said when addressing the students before Overwatch tryouts last week. Players had up to two days for tryouts, with an additional two days if invited to a scrimage with the varsity team, Wray said.

“[I’m] very excited to try out for esports,” biology freshman Joshua Michael Villarojo said. “I just figured it would be nice to give it a try, thought it’d be fun.”

The Overwatch tryouts are a group process that involve the esports coordinator, esports program managers and current Overwatch varsity players, who were present to observe the games.

Varsity player and biology junior Carlos “CapnKarlos” Garcia hosted Overwatch matches through custom games, where the esports staff could watch the teamwork of the players.

“I’m hoping to see communication,” Garcia said. “[We’re] listening in on Discord to see how they communicate.”

The players were tested on their skill, professionalism and sportsmanship and will be placed in up to five teams from Division 5 to 1 based on their evaluations. Players were seeded with others based on their current in-game rank, called Skill Rating, and played on three different staggered map types, Wray said.

Tryouts for League of Legends on Sept. 24 and Hearthstone on Sept. 26 will continue until the end of the month. Students can still sign up for League of Legends and Hearthstone until their tryout dates, Castillo said. More time and date information are available on the website.

The UNT Gaming and Esports Club had tryout sign-ups for other games including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six: Siege, Dota 2 and others, according to the UNT Gaming and esports Discord. Their next meeting is planned to be on Sept. 27, said Dennis Muraski, esports program assistant and integrative studies senior.

Featured Image: Students participate in tryouts as hopefuls for a spot on the UNT Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch teams. Courtesy Dylan Wray