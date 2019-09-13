UNT Food Pantry relocation pushed back from Sept. 16 to a later date

In order to ensure the new location is “fully operational,” the UNT Food Pantry, Suit Up and Mean Green Gowns for Grads programs will push back their relocation to Crumley Hall, said Renée McNamara, the associate dean of students.

A new date for their relocation has not yet been determined.

The pantry, which is currently housed in the UNT Union Suite 409, began in an effort to help students with food insecurity. When it does relocate to Crumley, the pantry will be housed in a larger space.

“We want to make sure we move from a small to a large suite effectively,” Maureen McGuinness, the UNT dean of students said in a prior article about the pantry. “We are making sure we do this right, just to make sure we don’t confuse any students who need access to the pantry.”

McNamara said students should continue to visit Union Suite 409 to use the pantry and that any information regarding the pantry’s move to Crumley Hall will be updated on their website and social media accounts.

Featured Image: Canned foods line the shelves of UNT’s food pantry on Feb. 4, 2019. Image by Will Baldwin