UNT food pantry to reopen July 6

The university’s food pantry, located at Crumley Hall, announced Monday it will reopen July 6 and offer curbside pickup by appointment after closing roughly three months ago.

The service previously shut down to comply with Denton County’s Stay-At-Home order issued March 24. Upon reopening, students can pick up food Thursdays, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..

To apply for curbside, students have to fill out a form on the food pantry page, where they will have to pick one of the two above periods of time, the type of meals needed, such as two to four days, five or more days or smaller in-between meals and certify any dietary restrictions.

Student name, ID, email address and classification are also required.

The curbside pickup is at the back of Crumley, which faces Maple Street and Goolsby Chapel.

Food Pantry’s webpage also lists further local resources that students can use, such as the Denton Community Food Center, Our Daily Bread and the Salvation Army.

Students can contact the food pantry staff by emailing deanofstudents@unt.edu or calling 940-565-2648.

Featured image: Rosie Ridgeway is the student withdraw coordinator at UNT and also oversees the campus food pantry. Image by Will Baldwin.