North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

UNT food pantry to reopen July 6

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

UNT food pantry to reopen July 6

UNT food pantry to reopen July 6
June 30
18:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
25th June, 2020

25th June, 2020

The university’s food pantry, located at Crumley Hall, announced Monday it will reopen July 6 and offer curbside pickup by appointment after closing roughly three months ago.

The service previously shut down to comply with Denton County’s Stay-At-Home order issued March 24. Upon reopening, students can pick up food Thursdays, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..

To apply for curbside, students have to fill out a form on the food pantry page, where they will have to pick one of the two above periods of time, the type of meals needed, such as two to four days, five or more days or smaller in-between meals and certify any dietary restrictions.

Student name, ID, email address and classification are also required.

The curbside pickup is at the back of Crumley, which faces Maple Street and Goolsby Chapel.

Food Pantry’s webpage also lists further local resources that students can use, such as the Denton Community Food Center, Our Daily Bread and the Salvation Army.

Students can contact the food pantry staff by emailing deanofstudents@unt.edu or calling 940-565-2648.

Featured image: Rosie Ridgeway is the student withdraw coordinator at UNT and also oversees the campus food pantry. Image by Will Baldwin.

Tags
food pantrystudent resourcesUNT Food Pantry
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Will Tarpley

Will Tarpley

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Denton Pride rescheduled, persists online in spite of pandemic📝 by @veryoakhttps://t.co/nTgBnF97iU

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: J.K. Rowling’s fantasy of allyship📝 by @v_favarato 🖼 by @pastellivihttps://t.co/KZLoAEkooB

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: Tropes in Entertainment Media: “Bury Your Gays”📝 by @chancenotchancehttps://t.co/mYb46cSbYs

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: The symbolism of the LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling📝 by @eunice1515h 🖼 by @AustinBanzonhttps://t.co/DPQ6Q0iRo3

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS/SPORTS: Basketball, golf, swimming & diving coaches talk upcoming seasons, new facilities📝 by @prestonrios_https://t.co/M7VcchzrEq

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram