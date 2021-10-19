UNT football anticipated to be part of six-team expansion to American Athletic Conference

North Texas along with five additional teams from Conference USA are expected to send in applications to join the American Athletic Conference this week, per a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

North Texas has participated in C-USA since 2013, following their departure from the Sun Belt Conference. In the eight years in the conference, the Mean Green have made one championship game appearance in 2017, losing 41-17 to Florida Atlantic University.

Along with UNT — Rice, FAU, University of North Carolina-Charlotte, University of Texas-San Antonio and University of Alabama-Birmingham will depart from C-USA, reportedly as soon as 2023. The gap will lead C-USA to acquire new members for the conference.

UNT’s revenue will increase significantly in their new conference. AAC members receive about $2 million dollars from TV deals compared to C-USA members receiving under $1 million.

C-USA would get $3 million dollars from each of the six teams leaving, allowing the conference leverage to build back up.

The move would mark the first time Southern Methodist University would be in the same conference as North Texas, making the Safeway Bowl an annual game for as long as both teams remain in the AAC.

Featured Image: Head coach Seth Littrell and the Mean Green Football team prepare to run on the field against Marshall on Oct. 15, 2021. Photo by Zachary Thomas