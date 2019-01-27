North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

UNT football player under fire for posting a Snapchat video featuring animal-on-animal violence

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

UNT football player under fire for posting a Snapchat video featuring animal-on-animal violence

UNT football player under fire for posting a Snapchat video featuring animal-on-animal violence
January 27
23:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Warning: Embedded video contains graphic material.

UNT football player Khairi Muhammad posted a video to his Snapchat Sunday which involved the attack and killing of a raccoon by dogs as a group of people, including Muhammad, watched and recorded.

The video was then screen recorded and posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon by Twitter user @holli_sparks. Her video has been seen more than 1,700 times since being posted. Another Twitter user, @bbyjesus_, also posted a screen recorded version of the video and his tweet has been viewed more than 26,500 times.

In a message to the Daily, Holli wrote that she is a student and has had Muhammad on her Snapchat for about a year, but does not know him personally.

“This is sick and upsetting,” she wrote in her initial tweet with the video attached. “If you force animals to fight and laugh and record it for your entertainment…[YOU’RE] SICK. This isn’t hunting, THIS IS ANIMAL TORTURE.”

In several tweets that followed, Holli tagged UNT President Neal Smatresk, UNT police and head football coach Seth Littrell, all of whom have yet to respond.

“On a college football team, you’re supposed to be a LEADER, CHILDREN look up to you,” Holli tweeted.

Holli also tweeted that she sent Muhammad a message that included the Texas animal cruelty laws, to which he allegedly responded “good thing we’re not in Texas.”

Muhammad posted a statement addressing the video to his Twitter late Sunday evening.

“I understand that the video that I took and has been posted to social media was in bad taste and sincerely apologize for the insensitive nature of the content,” Muhammad wrote. “I understand that I represent a lot of people and my actions also reflect on them. I will learn from this and use it to make better decisions in the future.”

Muhammad was contacted by the Daily for comment prior to the statement he tweeted, but he did not return comment.

This story is developing.

Featured Image: A still from Khairi Muhammad’s Snapchat story. The video was first posted by Twitter user @holli_sparks on Jan. 27, 2019. Courtesy Twitter. 

Tags
football playerKhiari MuhammadTwitterUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sean Riedel

Sean Riedel

Sean Riedel is currently the News Editor at the North Texas Daily, and previously served as a staff writer from June 2017 to May 2018.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

13th September 2018 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
A UNT football player has come under fire for posting a video of what appears to be planned animal-on-animal abuse. https://t.co/t2Gi2MqfoX

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @kiarastclair_: Hey UNT! I am currently working on a story about student homelessness for the @ntdaily, if you have any insight or exper…

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @spicer_alec: My favorite @ntdaily photo of the week:@UNT_Alphas marching past the confederate monument on the Denton Square for MLK…

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @kaitlynxingram: And that’s a wrap! Just finished the last class of my @UNTRecSports group exercise series for the @ntdaily,,,pt.2 comin…

- 5 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2018

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.