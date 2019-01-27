UNT football player under fire for posting a Snapchat video featuring animal-on-animal violence

Warning: Embedded video contains graphic material.

UNT football player Khairi Muhammad posted a video to his Snapchat Sunday which involved the attack and killing of a raccoon by dogs as a group of people, including Muhammad, watched and recorded.

The video was then screen recorded and posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon by Twitter user @holli_sparks. Her video has been seen more than 1,700 times since being posted. Another Twitter user, @bbyjesus_, also posted a screen recorded version of the video and his tweet has been viewed more than 26,500 times.

In a message to the Daily, Holli wrote that she is a student and has had Muhammad on her Snapchat for about a year, but does not know him personally.

“This is sick and upsetting,” she wrote in her initial tweet with the video attached. “If you force animals to fight and laugh and record it for your entertainment…[YOU’RE] SICK. This isn’t hunting, THIS IS ANIMAL TORTURE.”

*** THIS IS A VIDEO OF DOGS KILLING/TORTURING AN ANIMAL***** this is sick and upsetting. If you force animals to fight and laugh and record it for your entertainment…YOURE SICK. This isn’t hunting, THIS IS ANIMAL TORTURE. FORCING ANIMALS TO FIGHT. pic.twitter.com/qCXH4a2bQm — holli (@holli_sparks) January 27, 2019

In several tweets that followed, Holli tagged UNT President Neal Smatresk, UNT police and head football coach Seth Littrell, all of whom have yet to respond.

“On a college football team, you’re supposed to be a LEADER, CHILDREN look up to you,” Holli tweeted.

Holli also tweeted that she sent Muhammad a message that included the Texas animal cruelty laws, to which he allegedly responded “good thing we’re not in Texas.”

Muhammad posted a statement addressing the video to his Twitter late Sunday evening.

“I understand that the video that I took and has been posted to social media was in bad taste and sincerely apologize for the insensitive nature of the content,” Muhammad wrote. “I understand that I represent a lot of people and my actions also reflect on them. I will learn from this and use it to make better decisions in the future.”

Muhammad was contacted by the Daily for comment prior to the statement he tweeted, but he did not return comment.

This story is developing.

Featured Image: A still from Khairi Muhammad’s Snapchat story. The video was first posted by Twitter user @holli_sparks on Jan. 27, 2019. Courtesy Twitter.