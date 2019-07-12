UNT, on-campus groups provide resources for LGBTQ students

UNT’s Pride Alliance has worked over the years for fair accommodations and helpful resources for LGBTQ students.

They work with on-campus student housing, university records and other UNT programs to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for every individual.

“In our office specifically, we do a lot of programs and events,” said Alex Sylvester, Pride Alliance student services coordinator. “We have a few recurring programs that occur and our office offers free sexual health supplies such as tampons, pads, internal and external condoms, as well as dental dams and lubricant.”

Along with sexual health supplies, the Pride Alliance office also offers an on-campus wardrobe known as OUTfits Clothing Closet. It provides gender-affirming clothes, makeup, shoes and binders to students for no charge.

Both the clothing and funds supporting OUTfits are donated and any student can use the clothing closet.

“People donate stuff which is great,” said Les Delgado, Pride Alliance social media coordinator. “Right now we’re only taking bras, binders and shoes because we already have enough summer appropriate clothes. We order the binders every year or when we’re running low. We order all sizes from XS to 4X.”

Students who identity as transgender or gender neutral are now able to update their first names without a legal name change by using UNT’s “Preferred Name” feature. They can also contact the Pride Alliance to update their school email address and to receive a new student ID card for free.

The Pride Alliance has been working alongside student housing for several years. Online surveys are offered for queer and trans students to specify any needs or concerns that a student may have or if they want individual room assignments.

Associate Director of Housing and Residence Life James Fairchild said housing is doing their best to accommodate to LGBTQ students.

“The heart of it is to understand what the student’s asking for and try to help them understand what we can deliver,” said Fairchild. “If they’re looking for a private room with a private bathroom, or if they’re looking to live in a mixed gender community or a single gender community, we work through that.”

While housing offers private restrooms for individual students, there is still a need for more installations of all-use bathrooms.

In housing and on-campus, there is a limited number of all-use bathrooms that are open for public use.

“We currently have no multi-stall, all gender bathrooms,” said Sylvester. “There are a number of all-use bathrooms on campus, they’re all single stalled. We’re working on getting a map up on our website. In the Union, there are three single-user, all-use bathrooms but only one of them is available to the public.”

As the Pride Alliance works to expand its resources over campus, they also offer several programs and events to queer students. Many of them aimed to encourage students to become more involved in the LGBTQ community.

“An upcoming program for incoming students is our Lavender Leaders Fall Retreat,” said Sylvester. “We’re going to take about 40 or 50 incoming students, both first-year and transfer, on a retreat where we connect them with one another and get them started in queer and trans leadership.”

UNT offers a wide variety of resources for students to affirm and celebrate their sexual identities and gender through dialogue and identity understanding.

“We want to create an environment that students are comfortable in,” said Fairchild.

Featured Image: The UNT Pride Alliance showcases their organization at a transfer student resource fair in the UNT Union on June 28, 2019. Photo by Sophie Moncaleano