UNT Health Science Center prepares to launch nursing program

In response to the state wide shortage of nurses in Texas, the University of North Texas Health Science Center is starting its own nursing school with a goal of launching in the summer of 2024.

Cindy Weston, Dean of the program and registered nurse, officially started her position on July 1 and has begun to assemble a leadership team of nurses from the faculty at the HSC. Weston said these nurses come from a variety of backgrounds, with some specializing in patient care and some in pediatrics or knowledge of safer care.

“This is a time where nurses are needed the most,” Weston said. “Strategic visioning and planning made this decision to premiere this college of nursing.”

Once the team is founded they will start by looking into clinical partners and researching what programs to prioritize based on the needs of the state of Texas. These objectives will all be started at the same time so the school can open enrollment as soon as possible.

“We’re hitting the ground running so we can put our programs in place,” Weston said. “Within a year we could develop and launch some post-licensure courses.”

Post-licensure program is where registered nurses can upscale their current degree into a bachelor’s or graduate degree. Nurses with these degrees often go to healthcare organizations that are a part of the Magnet Recognition Program, a program for hospitals “who truly value nursing talent,” according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“Hospital systems often want recognition for Magnet Status,” Weston said. “That means they are recognized for making sure their hospital distributes good care to its patients. It’s a badge of honor.”

Weston said while programs like these make nurses with the degrees more sought after by hospitals, another important aspect of the program is that nurses with upscaled degrees have been shown to have a positive impact on the hospitals themselves. Hospitals with bachelor-prepared nurses have been shown to have significantly decreased mortality rates, lower expenditures and shorter stay times, according to a study done by the Department of Health Systems Management.

Although the program is being launched to address the current nursing shortage, The UNT Health Science Center expects the nursing school to be a permanent fixture in the Dallas Fort Worth nursing community.

“We’re pretty confident that we’re here for keeps,” said Eric Griffey, Senior Communications Specialist of UNT HSC. “We’re really excited to be a part of the [North Texas nursing] community here. We’ve received a lot of great support.”

UNT graduates, like Apple employee and former biology major Aimee Tambwe, are interested to see how this program can make a difference when given enough time to develop.

“Although I don’t think it’ll solve the problem immediately, it’s a good baby step in the right direction and as time goes by I think then we’ll see it’s true impact,” Tambwe said. “It’s great move nonetheless.”

In the meantime, UNT HSC encourages students to start learning about nursing as a career. Weston recommends interested students meet with the advisors at the Office of Health Professions to learn about the different avenues of the nursing profession and which ones could be right for them.

“Many think of nursing as bedside care, and while it can be that, it’s so much more than just that,” Weston said. “It can be [working with] quality and safety institutes, pediatrics or even psychiatrics. It’s beyond what you think it is.”

Weston also recommends that pre-registered nurses meet with the advisors at the Office of Health Professions to get a better idea of how to upscale their degree.

“It is important [for us] to meet potential students and help them see the pipelines and pathways to complete higher levels of education through nursing,” Weston said.

Volunteering at local hospitals is another way for potential nursing school students to be introduced to the field. Weston said familiarizing oneself with the needs of their local community is a key part of being in a nurse.

“Nursing is about being in a community and thinking about how to improve the health of a community,” Weston said. “It’s about walking alongside people through the most challenging parts of their life and helping them navigate that.”

