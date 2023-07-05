UNT Health Science Center student named new student regent

Last month, Abedola “Serah” Sulaiman, a physician assistant graduate student at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the UNT System Board of Student Regents.

Student regents serve to represent the interests of fellow students through board meetings and retreats, as well as other responsibilities such as serving on task forces and committees. Sulaiman was one of the seven regents that Gov. Abbott appointed on June 1, each from different systems, like Texas A&M University, University of Texas and Texas Woman’s University. The governor’s office appoints student regents to represent each campus in the university system, though the regents are able to provide insight for all of the universities.

Sulaiman’s tenure began in June and will end in May of next year, with her first official meeting as a regent taking place on August 17.

“I think that by the end of it, I want to feel like I was really able to serve my peers and to do the best job I can of being their voice,” Sulaiman said. “I want to be that person that it’s not just the loudest voices that are being heard, but to kind of seek out and be able to hear even those students who are struggling or need help.”

Sulaiman is in her second year as a physician assistant graduate student at the Fort Worth campus. Sulaiman has previously served as Vice President of the Physician Assistant Student Association, and was made aware of the student regent position through the president of the organization. Applications for the position began in November and the interview process began in January, and applicants must wait for months before the governor approves the recommendations submitted by university chancellors.

In addition to attending graduate school for her Master’s Degree, Sulaiman also has two young children and a husband who is also in the medical field.

“I guess I’m mostly worried about time, because I’m in clinical rotations and I have kids and things like that,” Sulaiman said. ”The education part I feel really prepared for, but there are other parts of it, like the finance aspect of it that I’m going to learn a lot about, because I have no idea. I think that’ll be really cool.”

Prior to attending UNT HSC, Sulaiman worked in education as a campus instructional math coach, teaching 3-5 graders. She also served as a campus intervention specialist, helping teachers implement strategies to reach students based on their learning style. Before deciding to pursue the regent position, she also applied for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

“A topic that she’s always been interested in is making sure that education is accessible to everyone,” said Justin Chavez, Sulaiman’s classmate and physician assistant. “So I think she’s definitely interested in making sure that the barrier to entry, to apply to different programs, is the same for all students regardless of their background. So I think that’s definitely a topic that she’d be very focused on.”

Sulaiman said that as she continues the orientation process and prepares for her new responsibilities in August, she hopes to be able to provide input for all of the campuses and be directly involved in helping as many people as possible.

“Serah is a true advocate for her peers,” said Veda Womack, Director of Clinical Education and assistant professor at UNT HSC. “She is always encouraging them when things get tough during PA school. If she identifies an obstacle, she seeks a resolution to help make it better when presenting her concerns. She does all this while being a PA student herself, which shows her ambitious drive and dedication to serving others.”

With her previous experience in education, Sulaiman hopes to expand her involvement into higher education and learn as much as possible about the intricacies of the university system.

“She’s been a thorough educator to our class on the difference between equality and equity,” said Abigale Osborne, Sulaiman’s classmate and physician assistant. “That’s important to her and also accessibility of education in general, because she was a teacher in the past and she has this experience with education and running a classroom. So it’s been really interesting to have her input as we’ve gone through additional schooling.”

Though Sulaiman is still adjusting to her upcoming term and learning more about her responsibilities as regent, she said she strives to help ensure that students receive the help they need to become a successful professional and that no individual is forgotten by the university.

Featured Image: Courtesy of Lane Bishop