UNT Housing consolidating residence halls, students in Traditions and Santa Fe moving to Kerr

Students currently living in Traditions and Santa Fe Square residence halls will be moving to Kerr Hall in an effort to consolidate dorm rooms, according to UNT Housing.

UNT Housing is currently preparing clean, vacant rooms in Kerr Halls for residences of Traditions and Santa Fe Square and the new room assignments will “provide a private double occupancy with a suite bathroom to support social distancing guidelines,” according to the Housing website.

The rooms vacated by students in Traditions and Santa Fe will “transition to use by essential personnel from UNT, Denton and other external agencies,” according to an email Housing sent to students about the consolidation.

Students will need to leave their current dorms by Monday, April 6 at 5 p.m.

“This decision in made in consult with UNT leadership and was not made lightly,” the email to students said. “We appreciate that this is an inconvenience; however, we believe this is a necessary plan to continue to provide the safest possible living environment.”

Featured Image: Traditions Hall is requiring students to move out by April 6, 2020, students will be able to move into Kerr Hall. Image by Oscar Lopez