UNT Housing not offering refunds after classes move online through the end of the semester

Students who move out of their dorms after UNT announced classes will move online for the rest of the semester will not be receiving a refund of any kind on their housing payment, according to the UNT Housing website.

“If you decide to leave campus and return home, your room and board bill charges will not be adjusted,” UNT Housing website reads. “You would owe the full balance of room and board charges for the semester.”

UNT Housing is also encouraging students to remain off-campus though residence halls will remain open and students can return to their dorms at any time.

Students living on campus, off campus and faculty and staff will also still be able to use their meal plans through the rest of the semester.

“Residence hall staff will resume regular operations as previously planned for the return from spring break on 3/15/20,” the Housing website reads.

Information about housing operations and coronavirus plans can be accessed here, and current dining hours can be accessed here.

Featured Image: Front entrance path under construction in front of Clark Hall on Jan. 13, 2020. Image by Theophilus Bowie