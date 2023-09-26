UNT HSC receives federal grant to boost HIV care and prevention

The University of North Texas Health Science Center is receiving a federal grant for a $250,000 to improve HIV care and prevention in the Dallas Fort Worth area.

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS program, the largest federal program supporting low-income citizens diagnosed with HIV, is providing funding for the grant. The grant will support the education and training of health providers and patients.

Crystal Hodge is a co-investigator and a faculty member specializing in curriculum education at UNT HSC and is responsible for creating and delivering educational content that aims at boosting healthcare provider’s confidence in delivering HIV care. Hodge said the high number of HIV cases in the DFW area is attributed to a lack of awareness among the general public regarding the available resources.

“And if you look at some of the statistics you will notice that the south has the greatest proportion of HIV infections,” Hodge said. “But we also take some of the worst care of our HIV patients.”

Miranda Grand, coordinator with Dallas County Health and human services for the Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative, said this grant is indicative of the need for funding in this area of research.

“I think it’s kind of an acknowledgment that we need to look at some of the social support structures, and some of the barriers, and increase access opportunities — so that we can start to see a change in the number,” Grand said.

In 2021, Dallas and Fort Worth were among the top five counties in Texas in terms of new HIV diagnoses. These cases primarily affect people ages 25 to 34, according to the CDC.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis is medicine for those who are at risk of contracting HIV through sex or injection drug use. The usage of PrEP can stop HIV from spreading and taking hold of the body.

Hodge said this is not specific to the DFW but it extends to the DFW area where the healthcare profession is growing. She believes UNT plays a significant role in promoting the understanding that PreP is a crucial element in what healthcare providers are promoting and offering to prevent new cases of HIV infection.

“Only about 30 percent of people who qualify for PrEP are actually taking PrEP,” Hodge said. “There is data to suggest that the incidence of PrEP coverage, meaning the people who are taking PrEP, is asscoiated with decreased rates of HIV infection in those areas.”

In cities such as San Francisco and New York, where HIV rates have significantly decreased, the use of PrEP has gained critical popularity.

Education on HIV prevention and care for healthcare professionals is key to increasing PrEP use in DFW, Hodge said. The HSC aims to boost healthcare provider’s confidence in offering PrEP to high-risk individuals. Once they feel more confident, the goal is for even regular healthcare providers to offer PrEP, not just HIV specialists.

“We’re wanting to get more people willing to provide that so that they can bring up those conversations with patients, and so that we can have more of a public health campaign to the general public after we get professionals comfortable,” Hodge said.

Rafael McDonnell, senior advocacy, policy and communications manager for the Resource Center in Dallas, said another big contributor to high cases of HIV infections in DFW is getting people in the most affected populations to regularly test for the virus.

“If those people are indeed HIV-positive, it is critical to get them into care as quickly as possible,” McDonnell said.

According to the CDC, regular screening by healthcare providers plays a vital role in the HIV prevention and care continuum. Patients who receive a negative HIV result greatly benefit from healthcare providers who assess their needs and risks and connect them with prevention tools such as PrEP, condoms and risk-reduction counseling.

Those who receive new positive results can also benefit from HIV testing. The CDC recommends that patients diagnosed early should start treatment and care services as soon as possible, enabling them to begin antiretroviral therapy, which is a set of medications that decreases mortality and morbidity rates among those affected with HIV and enhances their quality of life. It also reduces the chances of passing HIV to others by stopping the virus from multiplying in their bodies.

McDonnell believes the discrimination and stigma toward those with HIV, and those at the most risk, plays a sizeable role in prevention and care against the disease in the DFW area. He said HIV is as highly manageable as other diseases, like diabetes.

“How a person talks about the virus can perpetuate stigma,” McDonnell said. “You see this all the time on dating apps, where someone inaccurately refers to being HIV-negative as ‘clean.’ We all can play a part in reducing HIV stigma.”

Featured Image: A flyer for HIV awareness and resources is displayed at the University of North Texas Student Health and Wellness Center in Chestnut Hall on Sept. 8, 2023. Makayla Brown