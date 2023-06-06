UNT joins committee dedicated to researching electric vehicles

The University of North Texas College of Engineering and the College of Information announced its commitment to joining the Center for Electric, Connected, and Autonomous Technologies for Mobility earlier this month.

The university is joined by Wayne State University, Clarkson University and the University of Delaware. Each of these teams will operate at a separate location from their main campus, with UNT’s team being located at Discovery Park. The project is funded through a five-year, $2.25 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

The center will prioritize finding sustainable mobility technologies, which is in line with the university’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

“The main goal is to build a work[ing]-class industry university research center for sustainable vehicle technologies,” said Song Fu, associate chair for the research department of computer science & engineering and site director for eCAT. “Part of the vision is working with industries to define problems for the near future.”

eCAT is mainly concerned with electric cars, which will reduce carbon emissions and the use of fossil fuels. The center is also researching how the cars will interact with power grids, making sure they cause limited strain. In addition to this, the center can figure out how to most efficiently use the battery of an electric car by using AI programs like ChatGPT coding to analyze data.

According to eCAT’s mission statement, the organization aims “to initiate and accelerate the transformation of mobility methods from conventional vehicles to electric, connected and autonomous vehicles by creating essential and innovative technologies.”

With the rapid progression of transportation technology, one of eCAT’s goals is to keep curriculums up-to-date and modern. Their industry advisory board will help determine what direction the center should go in, as well as decide what should be taught in the classroom. Part of this knowledge will come from the students themselves. In order to figure out the best way to aid the students, the team encourages them to reach out.

“We need students to join us,” Fu said. “We need to work together to address the needs and challenges of the company.”

There are several opportunities for students to get involved with eCAT, one of which is joining the projects at the center. While currently still supported by the NSF, the center is gaining financial support from various companies, opening the door for students who work on company-funded projects to get internships and connections.

“After graduation, the companies know the qualifications of the students, so they can get jobs there as well,” Fu said. “The students are also prepared for working at those jobs.”

Despite the difference in location, these projects are worked on by multiple sites at a time, allowing university students to connect with students from other colleges in their field. Integrated studies junior Brianna Hughey said as someone passionate about the environment, seeing the university invest in environmental studies is encouraging.

“Not many places are as public about trying to be sustainable and eco-friendly as UNT is, and it’s nice to know that we have the chance to maybe lead by example,” Hughey said.

Students interested in joining these projects can watch for research positions posted via fliers or on university websites. University professors involved with eCAT are also trying to make their classes aware of these opportunities.

The center also plans to put on presentations. Open to the general public, the purpose of these presentations will be to showcase the research and projects being done.

“This grant is provided to foster collaboration across universities, academic disciplines, and a broad spectrum of industrial expertise in the development of emerging vehicular and intelligent mobility technologies,” said Xinrong Li, associate professor and department chair of the project. “By being a part of this national effort, the UNT project team is bringing excellent research and training opportunities to our students.”

Featured Image: The Dean’s office building at Discovery Park on May 29, 2023. Alex Parker