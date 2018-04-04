UNT looking to extend President Smatresk’s contract past 2019

The UNT Board of Regents is looking to keep Neal Smatresk as president past the end of his current contract in 2019. The board recently voted unanimously “to delegate authority to Chancellor Lesa Roe to finalize a new deal with Smatresk,” the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.

Smatresk has been UNT’s president since February 2014. He signed a second contract in 2016 to extend his time at UNT until Feb. 28, 2019. Smatresk earns $535,000 annually under his current contract.

Following the unanimous vote, Board of Regents Chairman G. Brint Ryan praised Smatresk’s efforts over the past four years.

“President Smatresk, on behalf of myself and the board, we appreciate your service,” Ryan said. “We appreciate your excellent work. Frankly, there has not been in my eight years on this board a more exciting time for UNT and our flagship than there is today.”

During the same meetings, the Board of Regents also voted to extend the contracts of athletic director Wren Baker and football coach Seth Littrell, according to the Record-Chronicle.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Smatresk talked about his aspirations for UNT’s future and thanked those who voiced their confidence in his leadership.

“We’ve accomplished so much during my four years at UNT with regard to enrollment growth, research discoveries, athletic performance and financial transformation,” Smatresk said. “We continue to deliver on our promise of offering students the best education experience in Texas and are making strides to become a global leader in education innovation. Through strategic partnerships with leading corporations and DFW area industries, we are collaborating to prepare our students for careers in a rapidly changing world. I thank the Chancellor and the Board of Regents for their confidence in me and look forward to continuing to lead UNT.”

