North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

UNT looking to extend President Smatresk’s contract past 2019

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

UNT looking to extend President Smatresk’s contract past 2019

UNT looking to extend President Smatresk’s contract past 2019
April 04
09:52 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The UNT Board of Regents is looking to keep Neal Smatresk as president past the end of his current contract in 2019. The board recently voted unanimously “to delegate authority to Chancellor Lesa Roe to finalize a new deal with Smatresk,” the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.

Smatresk has been UNT’s president since February 2014. He signed a second contract in 2016 to extend his time at UNT until Feb. 28, 2019. Smatresk earns $535,000 annually under his current contract.

Following the unanimous vote, Board of Regents Chairman G. Brint Ryan praised Smatresk’s efforts over the past four years.

“President Smatresk, on behalf of myself and the board, we appreciate your service,” Ryan said. “We appreciate your excellent work. Frankly, there has not been in my eight years on this board a more exciting time for UNT and our flagship than there is today.”

During the same meetings, the Board of Regents also voted to extend the contracts of athletic director Wren Baker and football coach Seth Littrell, according to the Record-Chronicle.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Smatresk talked about his aspirations for UNT’s future and thanked those who voiced their confidence in his leadership.

“We’ve accomplished so much during my four years at UNT with regard to enrollment growth, research discoveries, athletic performance and financial transformation,” Smatresk said. “We continue to deliver on our promise of offering students the best education experience in Texas and are making strides to become a global leader in education innovation. Through strategic partnerships with leading corporations and DFW area industries, we are collaborating to prepare our students for careers in a rapidly changing world. I thank the Chancellor and the Board of Regents for their confidence in me and look forward to continuing to lead UNT.”

Featured Image: File Photo

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sean Riedel

Sean Riedel

Sean Riedel has been a staff writer for the North Texas Daily since September 2017.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

29th March 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV En Español

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @DentonRC: From @ntdaily: Dan's Meat & Produce is part of a dying breed of mom-and-pop shops in Denton.https://t.co/uj1MP4Letg

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailyTV: 1 hour until showtime! Here’s everything that went into today’s newscast! #NTDailyTV https://t.co/WACBo8Nsmz

- 15 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Christensen, a graphic design senior, is the founder of Pleased To Skate, a skateboarding company run out of his ow… https://t.co/2qaCPzpXEF

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: "There is an issue that has been both frustrating and confusing to deal with: What do I do when there are… https://t.co/LWFUP7d8RJ

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: "About 29 women were arrested in the following days for protesting what I like to call a woman’s choice —… https://t.co/vfROdgtMwF

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.