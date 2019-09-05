North Texas Daily

UNT on the Square set to house College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism, Academic Affairs

UNT on the Square set to house College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism, Academic Affairs

September 05
13:16 2019
The College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism and Academic Affairs is set to take over UNT on the Square, a gallery space located in downtown Denton, by the end of October, UNT Provost Jennifer Cowley said in a statement.

The Division of Student Affairs currently operates the space, which hosts music performances, art galleries and exhibits from sources affiliated with or outside UNT.

When asked to comment, Jana Hawley, the CMHT dean said that more information will become available after a search committee hires a director for UNT on the Square. Job postings for that position will appear this week, Hawley said.

In her statement regarding the changes at UNT on the Square, Cowley also described the upcoming vision for the space as “a vibrant learning laboratory.”

“This venture will give [students] unique opportunities that set their education apart while also allowing UNT to continue to host a space on the Square where we can engage with our Denton community,” Cowley said in the statement.

Featured Image: UNT on the Square provided a performing space to students in the College of Music. The space also houses other event from gallery exhibitions to showcases that are normally free and open to the public. Image by Ricardo Vasquez Garcia

