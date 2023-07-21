UNT Partners with Habitat For Humanity for Research Followup

The university partnered with Dallas’ Habitat for Humanity to conduct followup research on a study originally started in 2011 on the blight in Dallas.

Although the study is not available online, the North Texas Daily was given access to the full report, which defines urban blight as “conditions that threaten the health and safety of neighborhood residents, depress an area’s quality of life, and jeopardize the social and economic viability of an area.” In the report, areas range from having “very low blight” to being “blighted.”

The type of data collected to analyze how blighted an area is is not specific to the Dallas area, and can be used to assess other regions of different sizes. Similarly, some of the suggested plans of action within the report include city planning from places such as Detroit, Pittsburgh and New Orleans.

“This [study] is easily replicated, that’s why we are not developing regional data that is only for understanding the city [of Dallas],” said Hee Soun Jang, the coordinator of the university’s Master of Public Administration degree and researcher of the 2023 blight study. “The methodology can be used on other cities.”

The physical indicators of conditions used to classify a blighted area include abandoned, foreclosed, tax delinquent or demolished properties. Observed socioeconomic factors that may effect quality of life for inhabitants include employment rate, race and poverty status.

Of the properties observed, 29,000 were vacant in 2011 and 73.8 percent remained vacant in 2021. The number of rental units increased by 25.9 percent from 2011 to 2021, with a shift of demolition patterns shifting from being focused in higher poverty, unemployment and delinquent property tax rates in 2011 to in 2021 lower unemployment and poverty rates, and more white residents having the higher demolition rates.

Since 2011, the study showed the areas most affected by blight has fallen from 51 census tracts in 2011 to 31 tracts in 2021, with the majority of blighted tracts concentrated in West Dallas, South Central and East Oak Cliff, Pleasant Grove, and Fair Park/South Dallas. This is largely due to the focus on developing southern Dallas as part of Mayor Rawlings’ GrowSouth Neighborhood challenge grant, which was announced in 2012 and implemented in 2019.

In the future, the city of Dallas plans to bolster efforts to attract affordable housing.

“City officials are planning a $1 billion bond election in 2024 that would include $150 million in street and sewer improvements to attract affordable housing and $50 million to promote economic development,” according to the report.

The Dallas Area Habitats for Humanity focused on blighted zip codes between 1995 and 2023 and their work decreased blight in the most blighted zip code. According to the report, by 2021, “several of those areas had shown a decline in the number of blighted census tracts.”

Affordable housing is something Habitat for Humanity Dallas is also working towards in the city of Dallas, having built 63 and repaired 24. As well as offering homeowner education classes, their program also builds houses for the communities through their volunteers and prospective homebuyers.

“Those eligible homeowners have to participate in the home building process as a form of sweat equity,” Jang said. “They also get loans that don’t have any interest associated with them. You just have to pay back the prices of the house, with an almost zero percent mortgage rate.”

Zahra Ricketts, urban planner and graduate from the university’s city planning program said this approach is useful for giving the households a chance to initiate.

“Habitat for Humanity is at least not displacing anyone,” said Ricketts. “Based on their model, they aren’t seeking out participants. People from these households are reaching out. They are not contributing to gentrification.”

For the university research team, the research was also an opportunity to spark student interest in urban planning in their city and cities around them. The survey was presented on June 8 in a virtual housing panel posted on Habitat for Humanity’s website.

Younghwan Jeon, university alumnus and post-doctoral research fellow for the project, said the contents of the study are a valuable look into issues with zoning and neighborhood decline, especially for students interested in urban planning or community betterment.

“The survey gives a snapshot of the blight, so students can start problem-solving and look for solutions,” Jeon said.

Jeon himself was a student when he started working with the research committee and stayed on after he graduated. He found being a part of the team was a good way for students like himself to be connected to other nonprofits.

“We try to being local nonprofits to the classrooms so we can connect them with students,” Jeon said. “Just talk to the people involved. There are lots of opportunities for students to get involved and find solutions for the betterment of society.”

According to Jeon, getting in contact with these groups offers valuable experience to students interested in making a difference within their surrounding communities.

“There is a huge demand [in these communities] for contributors,” Jeon said.

Ricketts said it is important for students to not only get involved in local nonprofits, but to find a nonprofit that is right for them and the responsibilities they can take on.

“It depends on the relation the student has with the community or organization and the kind of commitment they are ready for,” Ricketts said. “Students should do their research on what kind of organizations are right for them.”

Featured Image: An abandoned building stands in Denton, Texas on July 16, 2023. Makayla Brown