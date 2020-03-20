North Texas Daily

UNT postpones spring commencement ceremonies

UNT postpones spring commencement ceremonies

March 20
2020
5th March, 2020

5th March, 2020

UNT has postponed the spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 7-10, President Neal Smatresk said in an email to students.

“Our spring commencement is the last major event to be impacted, and the decision was not made quickly in order to thoroughly consider whether we could begin returning to normal operations in early May,” Smatresk said .”While we should all remain optimistic about where we could be with the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in 45 days, families of May graduates need to know now whether to make travel arrangements.”

Smatresk said that “many people across campus are currently reviewing ways to still allow commencement to happen later in the year for any graduate wishing to participate.”

“Whatever is decided, spring graduates will have an opportunity to participate in an in-person ceremony and cross the stage at a commencement ceremony, but you will officially graduate regardless of whether we hold a ceremony or not,” Smatresk said. “As soon as we make a decision regarding these later ceremony options, we will share that information with our community.”

Featured Image: The Administration Building sits on an empty UNT campus after an increase in COVID-19 cases leads to an extended spring break. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

