UNT professors research laser-based 3D printing for army

An $800,000 grant from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory was awarded to two engineering professors at the university to improve the process of additive manufacturing.

Additive manufacturing is a relatively new technology where a 3D printer fuses particles in small layers to create an object, professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering Herman Shen said. The machine required to produce three-dimensional objects can fit on military installations, like an aircraft carrier.

The Army will fund this grant over the next four years. Shen and Hector Siller, assistant professor and manufacturing engineering technology program coordinator, will provide a framework for understanding whether items that are printed through additive manufacturing will be reliable under physically stressful situations. This will allow them to produce higher-durability replacement parts on their extended foreign missions, Shen said.

“Suppose their F-18 Super Hornet lost parts on their landing gear, or the components aren’t functioning well — they can’t just call and say ‘send me parts right away,’” Shen said. “You have to build the parts right on board.”

Over the last 30 years, Shen collaborated with Wright-Patterson Airforce Base in Dayton, Ohio, including when he was a professor at Ohio State University. During this time, he studied the fatigue of high-stress parts of machinery and will now apply this framework to additive manufacturing.

“This is the other part of the project — how to predict defects and at the same time how to fabricate parts with increased reliability,” Siller said. “There is a direct correlation between the microstructure and the poor performance, so this is the other part we will be tackling.”

With the technology currently available, you are able to scan an item and create what is called a “digital twin,” Siller said. From these files, you are able to take an item and print it, which is especially useful if the item is no longer being made.

To identify where the defects, or what they call voids, are coming from, they can create a digital twin of the 3D printed item and use artificial intelligence to predict where the voids will appear which will help them analyze why they’re there, Siller said. Then they run high throughput tests, which allows them to analyze an item’s tensile strength or its resistance to pressure.

“The number one issue of additive manufacturing is internal voids generated during the manufacturing process,” Shen said. “Unfortunately, it is very difficult to get rid of that.”

The research will be conducted at the university’s Center for Agile and Adaptive Additive Manufacturing. The center is equipped with cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology required to study this issue, according to the CAAAM website. Part of the purpose of this site is to “address acute shortages in the manufacturing workforce” which is a way of teaching students pertinent job skills for careers in the tech field.

“Texas is a very dynamic state, so many high tech companies are moving into the area, Tesla, Semiconductor, Texas instruments [have] built a new plant,” Shen said. “It’s not nuts and bolts, it’s knowledge-based manufacturing. Our workers need to have some kind of background in […] data-driven, predictive manufacturing.”

This study will be conducted with the help of post-doctorate and undergraduate students at the university who will be learning job skills through this endeavor. James Koonce III, who is in charge of research testing and is a teaching fellow in the Mechanical Engineering Department, will recruit students from his classes in the upcoming semesters.

“The format of teaching in my classes leads to open discussion from time to time, and students that are interested may be recruited for future participants,” Koonce said. “I knew I wanted to work with that material and manufacturing type, so working with a cyclic loading pattern, and fatigue testing them seemed like the perfect fit.

Shen said following the work being conducted at the CAAAM center, the team will look for new funding opportunities to continue their research.

“Either from the DOD, DOE or even down in the south, the oil and gas industry,” Shen said. “They [oil and gas companies] will primarily use the technology for offshore platforms in the deep water.”

Featured Image: Credit Leo Gonzalez / UNT Photo