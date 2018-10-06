UNT receives diversity award, will be featured in magazine in November

UNT has been named a Top College for Diversity by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. Among 99 other universities throughout the United States and Canada, UNT will be featured in the November issue of the magazine.





UNT’s Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity applied for the 2018 INSIGHT Into Diversity Higher Education Excellence Diversity (HEED) award over the summer and was publicly announced as a recipient on Sept. 14, Shani Moore, director of diversity and inclusion, said.

UNT has students from more than 110 different countries, Joanne Woodard, vice president of the Division of Institutional Equity & Diversity said.

“By most measures, UNT is diverse,” Woodard said. “INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine made an excellent choice in recognizing UNT with the HEED. It recognizes past accomplishments in diversity as well as a future promise of the institutions.”

The HEED award is open to all colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada and measures an institution’s level of achievement and intensity of commitment, according to INSIGHT Into Diversity.

Moore said the university’s emerging Minority Serving Institution (MSI) status has reached nearly 50 percent. She said UNT is close to being recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), with a 22 percent representation — three percentage points away from the title.

“We cannot effectively serve this new population of students without diversity, equity and inclusion being an intentional consideration,” Moore said. “As such, I think the fact that UNT will participate in its first-ever Campus Inclusion Climate Survey beginning at the end of this month [Oct. 29–Nov. 16] is another indication of why we were selected.”

Moore said the Campus Inclusion Climate Survey is similar to the HEED award because it will help the school identify what UNT does well and will help the community to consider how it can improve with efforts — such as training, development and recruitment practices — and additional practices needed for UNT students and employees.

With there being hundreds of student organizations and clubs on campus, Woodard said this allows the school to have an appealing interest of the diverse student body.

“All of UNT’s clubs, organizations and offices are integral to fostering the welcoming campus community that characterizes UNT,” Woodard said. “A welcoming campus community is essential in supporting student retention and successful matriculation and graduation from UNT.”

Some examples of diversity resources UNT offers on campus are the Multicultural Center, Pride Alliance, Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Office of Spiritual Life and Office of Disability Access. Additionally, there are the employee resource groups, faculty mentoring groups and faculty senate groups supporting historically underrepresented identities and their needs, Moore said.

Geography senior Fernando Herrera said UNT is one of the most diverse universities in the state of Texas.

“Since I was a freshman there has always been a lot of diversity,” Herrera said. “There are a lot of organizations you can find, and you can find someone with a different background. I think that does have an advantage over other universities.”

Herrera, who is not Filipino, has been a member of the Filipino Student Association and its dance team since his freshman year at UNT.

“We have certain meetings every other week and, we learn about the Filipino culture,” Herrera said. “The good thing about it is that you don’t have to be Filipino or another Asian nationality. As long as, you are open, anybody can join. It’s not just exclusively for Filipinos, which I think is a good thing.”

Featured Image: INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has listed UNT as a Top College for Diversity. Emilia Capuchino