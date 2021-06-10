UNT student featured in Greater Denton Arts Council’s Soul Art Renewal exhibition

By Joanna Gasca A UNT student jots down ideas in the middle of the night she will later transcribe into art. When she is ready to turn the ideas into a work of her own, she sits down and spends time planning, sketching, creating thumbnail pieces and selecting color palettes and base colors before accomplishing a finished product. “I would describe my work as very delicate and feminine with notes of whimsicality and magic,” said Hollie Puterbaugh, studio art senior and freelance illustrator. “I strive to create artwork that tells a story.” Hollie began her artistic journey when she was in eighth grade after her friends introduced her to a variety of media including music, movies and cartoons that slowly developed her artistic identity. In high school, she decided to take college-level art courses, join the National Art Honor Society and participate in art competitions, leading Puterbaugh to know she wanted to pursue art as a career. “I had a lot of doubts about being an artist whenever I first started college,” Hollie said. “Then, I finally figured out that I wanted to be an illustrator and create these illustrations so people could escape the reality and dive into these fantasy worlds just by just looking at my art.” Social media shaped the development of her personal art style from a young age. She discovered many artists through her Instagram account and was able to teach herself valuable skills. Hollie’s main source of inspiration has been Japanese and American animation that she grew up watching. “Whenever I first watched those movies, I felt pure excitement and admiration,” Hollie said. “I really want to be able to recreate that feeling for a child that is just like myself.” Before the pandemic struck the United States, Hollie focused on creating traditional art, but with more time on her hands, she entered the realm of digital art. “There’s been a lot of growth,” sister and Frisco resident Kellie Puterbaugh said. “There’s been times where she’s felt a little bit discouraged or she felt like she was not as good as other people, but then she refinds that confidence and that inspiration, [and] it just helps her grow even more.” Hollie now focuses on creating traditional and digital art with oil paint, acrylics and her iPad. “I like to create work that personifies exciting stories, but also I like to focus on personal stories from my own life and re-tell them with aspects of fantasy,” Hollie said. Hollie will have one of her art pieces featured in the upcoming Soul Art Renewal general exhibition, displayed in the Meadows Gallery beginning tomorrow. Jenny Bates, Greater Denton Arts Council exhibitions coordinator and Denton resident, said the exhibition is meant to be a community experience. “We are trying to help people create connections and see that they aren’t alone in how they are feeling or in their experiences, and [we are] using artwork as the vehicle for that,” Bates said. “Artwork can connect people in ways that words can’t.” Hollie said she finds the opportunity to be a part of the Soul Art Renewal exhibition surreal. “I never thought that I would ever get to a point that people would acknowledge myself as an artist,” Hollie said. Hollie plans to graduate from UNT in spring 2022 and attend graduate school to attain a degree in concepts art and visual development. Meanwhile, Hollie is in the process of fully opening her online print shop, adding more artwork to her portfolio website and doing freelance work. “One day I hope I can work in an animation studio and create those beginning illustrations that set the mood and the tone for the different animations that those companies are planning on doing,” Hollie said.

Featured Image: Local artist Hollie Puterbaugh poses with her 2021 acrylic painting Demeter on June 5, 2021. Image by Carlisha Wilson