UNT student stays on beat with passion for music production

Aside from being a sophomore majoring in theatre, Matthew Martinez writes, produces and masters his own music and has already released a total of three albums. His dad, Eddie Martinez, is involved in the production of Matthew’s albums and helps him fine-tune the songs. Together, they work on songs in their home studio in Katy, Texas.

“[Matthew] was always creative even before he was singing,” Eddie said. “He would act out movies that he saw on TV and he would dress up, draw and write stories and cartoons. He’s always been really creative and kind of comes up with stuff where you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’”

During the school year, Matthew makes time to sing and write. He’s able to practice his singing more often due to being in musicals.

“Every night, I’ll usually get out my laptop and make a new piece just to keep myself working,” Matthew said. “Even if it’s just a little chord progression or if it’s a melody, it’s writing something.”

For Matthew, songs start with lyrics and then take form in his head. He said he often records songs with lyrics already in mind.

“When I’m writing a play, I treat the play like an album as well,” Matthew said. “Each scene is its own song in a way. It has its own arc and they all fit together thematically. It’s the same process.”

Matthew’s current passions for songwriting and playwriting have been fostered by his theatre major.

“[In music], you’re always thinking about yourself,” Matthew said. “I learn to combine personal experiences [and] things that might not necessarily be true but can fit the theme of a song or what the song means.”

Being a theater major has helped with Matthew’s performing as well. Eddie said he doesn’t think Matthew has ever experience stage fright.

“[Matthew’s] very brave when it comes to coming onstage,” Eddie said. “[I am] more nervous than I think he is. His voice doesn’t get real soft or crackly. He just belts it out.”

Matthew has performed in bars and on campus. Last semester, he performed during Fall Fest. His close friend and theatre junior Kassie Gough said she reached out to Matthew to see if he wanted to perform.

“I’ve known Matthew since my first semester here,” Gough said. “I got in contact with him because he’s an amazing artist. The first time I heard him, I was proud. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This is my friend and he sings beautifully.'”

Matthew said he has gone through a name change and a shift in sound during the course of writing his past three albums.

“[Listening to his albums], you know just what he’s learned,” Eddie said. “He’s further on in life. He’s learned more, so his writing actually got much more mature.”

Matthew released his album “Long Night” last year, under his new artist name.

“This new [album] is probably one of the most I’m proud of,” Matthew said. “It’s under the name] Mateo Edward and called ‘Long Night.’ I feel it has the most coherent sound.”

Matthew and Eddie have spent hours working on creating music, which Matthew says brings them together. Eddie said he is amazed by Matthew’s lyrics and tries to help his son carry out his vision.

“We do the best we can with the computers,” Eddie Martinez said. “I wish I could just give him some master producer and say, ‘[Matthew’s] talent is so strong, you guys have to make it perfect.’ We do what we can with what we have, and I’m just blown away with how good it sounds.”

