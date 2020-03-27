North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

UNT student tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling to New Orleans

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

UNT student tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling to New Orleans

UNT student tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling to New Orleans
March 27
16:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
26th March, 2020

26th March, 2020

A UNT student has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the university confirmed in an email to faculty and staff.

The student, who traveled to New Orleans for spring break, lives in an apartment in the city of Denton and has been quarantined since being evaluated and tested for the virus, according to the email.

UNT canceled in-person classes on March 12 and the city of Denton and Denton County issued a stay-at-home order on March 24. As of Friday afternoon, Denton County has 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-19 related death.

Featured Image: UNT campus sits empty on March 16, 2020 after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Denton County. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Lizzy Spangler

Lizzy Spangler

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @LizzySpangler: NEW: A UNT student has been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the university.The student traveled to New Orlea…

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ZacharyACottam: UNT has notified faculty that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. More to come from @ntdaily https://t.co/DHCb8

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: Keep up with your physical and mental health during quarantine 📝by @HaleyNArnold 🖼️by @GishhyOrange https://t.co/y753pm73we

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Women in America should disappear for a day 📝by @ShelbyLStevens3 🖼️by @GishhyOrange https://t.co/K7eeBCJy7x

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: The fetishization of disabled people is very real 📝by @beinmesince96 🖼️by @ryanhalie https://t.co/LwishgiMOI

- 5 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram