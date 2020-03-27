UNT student tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling to New Orleans

A UNT student has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the university confirmed in an email to faculty and staff.

The student, who traveled to New Orleans for spring break, lives in an apartment in the city of Denton and has been quarantined since being evaluated and tested for the virus, according to the email.

UNT canceled in-person classes on March 12 and the city of Denton and Denton County issued a stay-at-home order on March 24. As of Friday afternoon, Denton County has 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-19 related death.

Featured Image: UNT campus sits empty on March 16, 2020 after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Denton County. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia