UNT students awarded Critical Language Scholarship

In March, two students were awarded the U.S. Department of State’s Critical Language Scholarship, which allows them to study a foreign language abroad.

The scholarship is one of the most competitive in the country and only accepts around 10 percent of applicants out of approximately 5,500 students, according to the CLS website.

Javier Garcia Vazquez, one of the recipients and a recent graduate in international studies, is studying Chinese in Taiwan this summer.

For Vazquez, Chinese is his third language. Vazquez said he hopes to end up in a diverse location like New York City, East Asia or working for Doctors Without Borders as a doctor.

“One thing I learned from being able to speak Spanish and volunteering at clinics […] is even something as simple as language can really make a difference in patient interaction and whether that patient has proper health care provided to them,” Vazquez said.

The other scholarship recipient is McKinnon Reegan Rice, journalism and international studies double major, according to James Duban, English professor and Associate Dean for Research and National Scholarships.

Vazquez received guidance during the application process, Duban said. Rice went into the program without advice from the UNT campus advisors. Rice is studying in Amman, Jordan at the Jordan Language Academy where she will be studying Arabic.

“As for the future, McKinnon says that she aspires to become a journalist,” Duban said. “She is especially interested in working in the Middle East and Northern Africa, covering topics that span conflict and refugees.”

Participation in the Department of State’s program grants undergraduate or graduate students the opportunity to study abroad while learning a language which “promotes rapid language gains and essential intercultural fluency in regions that are critical to U.S. national security and economic prosperity,” according to the CLS website.

The desired impact of this scholarship is to promote an understanding of American values and promote peaceful relations with foreign countries, according to the CLS website.

“The Department of State gains the goodwill of countries to whom it sends CLS scholars,” Duban said. “It then is able to count on the language proficiency of these students to contribute to good international relations.”

Vazquez expressed how excited he was about being chosen for the CLS program back in March when winners were announced.

“I remember I jumped up from my seat on the bus and there were people around me and they just kind of looked at me,” Vazquez said. “I just immediately started internally screaming and then I called my mom.”

The living quarters in Taiwan where Vazquez stays is the National Cheng Kung University. CLS recipients live alongside NCKU students in their dorm rooms which can house up to 12 students at once, Vazquez said.

For students to win this scholarship, it is required that they have studied one of 14 languages that the state department designates as critical for U.S. foreign relations and applicants must express an interest in implementing the language as part of their short- or long-term goals, Duban said.

Students are also chosen for the CLS scholarship to display the diversity of the U.S., according to the CLS website.

“A lot of my peers, they come from different cities some of them from more rural areas, some more urban,” Vazquez said. “I think one of them is from Hawaii, one is from Chicago, I am from Texas. They [State Department] call us diplomats, were supposed to represent the United States.”

Amy Phan, Vazquez’s friend and computer science senior, said they knew Vazquez “would be successful” since meeting him and his success is because of his hard work and dedication.

“I am beyond happy and proud of him,” Phan said. “I’m excited to see and hear about all of his progress in studying and his growth from living outside the country for a long period of time.”

Featured Image: Courtesy of Devon Skinner