UNT students coping with Covid disruption
April 30
11:23 2020
The ongoing pandemic has kept the entire world on the tip of its toes. Schools nationwide have shut down, and many have released statements discussing the cancellation of classes for the rest of the school year.
College institutions like the University of North Texas have transferred classes to be online only through Zoom. This shift has left many students at a crossroads with their educational path, especially those with internships, work-study occupations, science labs, and student-teaching.
