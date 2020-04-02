UNT to implement pass/fail grading for spring 2020

UNT will implement pass/fail grading for the spring 2020 semester, according to the UNT registrar’s office. With pass/fail grading, students will can decide to adhere to the regular A-F grading scheme or elect Pass or No Pass on their academic record.

“The University of North Texas is committed to the success of our students,” the registrar’s office said. “We understand the challenges that many of our students are facing as they continue to successfully complete courses in pursuit of their degrees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If students elect Pass or No Pass for their classes, the classes graded with the Pass option will still be applicable toward degree requirements and a student can make different choices for different classes.

Pass and No Pass classes will not calculate in grade point averages and students will have until 5 p.m. on May 14 to change to Pass for letter grades and change No Pass grades back to a D or F based on the grade earned, according to the registrar’s office.

For more information on pass/fail grading, visit the UNT registrar’s office at https://registrar.unt.edu/grades.

Featured Image: The Administration Building sits on an empty UNT campus after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Denton County. Image By Ricardo Vazquez Garcia