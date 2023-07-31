UNT Transportation Services prepares for upcoming year

As the fall semester approaches, there has been an increase in purchased parking passes and members of the community have been vocal about their experiences with Transportation Services.

Currently, 3,600 parking permits have been sold, most of which are resident permits, according to Director of Media Relations and university alumna Devynn Case. About 1,000 faculty staff permits and 1,000 Eagle Commuter passes have also been sold.

“We expect many more permits to be sold closer to the start of school,” Case said. “With a community as big as UNT, there are going to be changes by the dozens or hundreds depending on the time of year.”

Division Communications Strategist and university alumna Margarita Venegas said Transportation Services are especially busy during this time of year, especially with the large numbers of parking passes being sold.

The North Texas Daily asked members of the community on social media about their experiences with Transportation Services. Mansfield resident Dena Woodell, who is a parent of a student, found the process to be stressful and confusing.

“My son purchased his permit through UNT Transportation Services when the website was glitching […] however, I was able to speak to someone and was assured that I could get a refund,” Woodell said. “I did receive a request for a refund but received the permit in the mail and for a while, did not yet hear back regarding if the refund will be issued.”

After calling the office and being told to submit the permit form, Woodell publicly posted about her issue and received an answer back from Transportation Services through the Daily‘s post of inquiry.

“I hate to say it has been a negative experience, however, I am frustrated with the lack of communication and information given when contacting them about the issue,” Woodell said.

Audrey Perera, a biochemistry senior and commuter from McKinney, said despite their high service demands, she found the employees at Transportation Services to be attentive and the attainment of a commuter’s pass to be easy.

“I do think [the workers] are helpful — I think that if you’re willing to ask them for help they are good at answering questions,” Perera said. “For parking passes, I got mine this past year and it’s a pretty easy process. You can purchase online and they mail it to you. That was what I did, but you also can go to the office near the Highland parking garage and get passes during business hours which is convenient for some as well.”

Mathew Lemons, integrative studies graduate and former Transportation Services worker, said while the student workers want to be as attentive as possible to incoming students, the summer is a stressful time for workers in the office due to long hours and high turnover rate.

“I once had to work a 12 hour shift, which technically, isn’t illegal but we wouldn’t have to pull shifts like that if we could hire people without them quitting immediately,” said Lemons, who worked for Transportation Services until November 2022.

A lot of the increased stress for clients and workers alike is due to changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Venegas. To make the working environment less stressful, management has reworked their approach as of October 2022 to accommodate the change in employee needs.

“If you had an experience with the transportation system last year, it would look very different from what you experience would look like now,” Venegas said.

Rehiring for certain positions is one of the ways Transportation Services has made sure it can keep up with the increased demand for student assistance which has come with the increase in enrollment by hiring a new customer service manager. In addition, the department hired a new executive director who started on July 24.

“It was really about doing more work on our part to understand our student workers,” Venegas said. “It wasn’t that people didn’t care, there was just a bit of confusion and uncertainty in how to reach out to students. Following COVID, we did more study groups, more outreach to see what our community needs are.”

Through the challenges of figuring out how to best support their workers and clients alike, the Transportation Services offices have options for people who are unable to get the parking passes they want.

“UNT has a park and ride option where students can park for free and take the Colorado Express bus to the UNT Union,” Case said. “We keep this free option open to help students who cannot pay for a permit.”

Featured Image: A UNT transportation services bus parks next to the Highland Street parking garage on July 20, 2023. Makayla Brown