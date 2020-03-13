UNT Transportation will not offer refunds for parking passes after classes move online for the rest of the semester

UNT Transportation will not offer refunds on parking passes after the school announced classes will be online through the rest of the semester.

“Given that the vast majority of our on campus parking permits are sold on an annual basis (valid August until the next August), we have no plans at this time to issue refunds for what is expected to be a temporary issue,” UNT Transportation said in their coronavirus press release.

UNT buses will also be affected by the coronavirus as UNT Transportation also announced that beginning on March 16, UNT Transportation will be running special bus routes on campus following the announcement that classes will transition to online through the rest of the semester due to coronavirus concerns.

Parking on campus will still be enforced, though the UNT Valet program will be suspended temporarily.

The Denton County Transportation Authority also announced they will be disinfecting buses and trains to combat the coronavirus.

“Along with daily cleanings, we are using a medical-grade disinfecting spray on all DCTA buses, trains and Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC),” DCTA said in a press release. “Additional attention is being placed on high touch point areas such as door handles, counter tops and steering wheels; and we continue to evaluate our cleaning processes as needed.”

UNT’s Lyft, Zipcar and Motorist Assistance programs will continue as usual and Veoride bikes remain on campus for students to use.

The updated weekday UNT bus schedule can be found here. Information about DCTA’s actions through the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

Featured Image: Newly improved bus stops located on the west side of campus. The UNT Transportation Department will alter bus schedules due to the spread of coronavirus. Image by Quincy Palmer