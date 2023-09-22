UNT, TWU collaborate on NASA research project

The University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University have teamed up for a NASA-funded research project to work on the Artemis moon landings.

The $900,000 grant from NASA was given to the universities for a three-year long project with the intention of helping put “the first woman and first person of color on the Moon,” according to NASA’s website. The Minority University Research and Education Project established the award to provide opportunities for minority-serving universities to progress their STEM fields. With this grant, three Denton professors from the two universities will work on creating a thin film coating that can withstand rapid temperature changes and protect from the damage of dust particles and terrain.

The team consists of UNT’s mechanical engineering assistant professor Richard Zhang and Jeffrey Kelber, an analytical and surface/materials chemistry regents professor, as well as TWU’s John Beatty, an associate professor in the chemistry and biochemistry department. Zhang is the group’s primary investigator, operating as the liaison professor when interacting with students and NASA. Zhang said his specialization in heat transfer and mechanical engineering brought him to UNT and allowed him to work with NASA in the past.

“There are two collaborators at NASA who I’m working with,” Zhang said. “They’re interested in expanding the capabilities of universities, especially undergraduate-serving universities, to get students into STEM fields.”

Kelber, the co-primary investigator, said a substantial portion of the success was from Zhang’s efforts.

“Let me point out that in both grants, Richard [Zhang] was the main driving force,” Kelber said. “I and others contributed substantially to both, but it would not have been done in each case.”

Kelber has been with UNT since 1990 when he became an associate professor. Since then, he has moved up to become regent’s professor in the department of chemistry. Kelber specializes in analytical chemistry, physical chemistry material science and surface science.

Specifically for the project, Kelber will be using his understanding in surface science alongside Zhang.

“Thanks to external funding and the support of the administration, I’ve built up a fairly versatile surface science lab,” Kelber said. “It has been the single most important product of my time here.”

Beatty is a UNT alumnus and had previously been Kelber’s student before being hired at TWU as an assistant professor in analytic chemistry. While Beatty is currently invested in environmental chemistry, he also specializes in analytical and physical chemistry. He said he also studied heat transfer and will assist on the project in that area.

“If they develop coatings and thin films, we can help analyze it,” Beatty said. “Then we can get students involved in the analysis.”

The group submitted their proposal to NASA in April and have since been making moves to calculate how to move forward. With the research projected taking three years, there is more research and movement to be made, said the professors. Zhang said they should see physical progress in a year or two.

Research will be conducted using Kelber’s specific equipment in his chemistry lab and Zhang’s mechanical engineering lab at Discovery Park. Additionally, the team will potentially use NASA’s moon dust simulator later in the project. These steps are to create the thin film, as well as simulate a similar environment to test it.

Zhang and Kelber said it has been difficult getting students to apply. The pair said on top of requiring graduate students of Ph.D. level with a background in psychics or chemistry, the university does not provide a substantial stipend or healthcare insurance. Both said while this creates a large opportunity for work and experience, it is difficult for students to both manage a research project and a job that supports them.

“I think these are major issues,” Kebler said. “For example, [The University of Texas at Arlington] has just decided to offer medical insurance to their graduate offers. The cost of living in Denton has gone up as Denton has transitioned from a sleepy college town to a suburb.”

Both universities and their professors hope this will create larger opportunities for their students and the future of the science departments, as grants with companies such as NASA may draw the attention of donors. With the involvement with a large-scale operation like NASA, the professors are hoping to gain more traction with their departments and attention from local organizations as well.

“I’m hoping we can strengthen our relationship with UNT,” Beatty said. “That will open up more internships and, hopefully, more projects.”

Featured Image: Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Richard Zhang (left) and Regents Professor of Chemistry Jeffry Kelber (right) pose in front of the sputter deposition system in Hickory Hall on Sept. 11, 2023. Hannah Sutherland