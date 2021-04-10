UNT Vietnamese Student Association holds virtual Lunar New Year event
UNT’s Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) hosted a Twitch stream to celebrate the Lunar New Year on April 1, joined by VSA members from chapters at universities across the country.
The stream, called Twitch by Night, lasted four-and-a-half hours and included classical and contemporary Vietnamese music and dancing. Officers from VSA chapters across the nation also spoke during the stream, and the event’s keynote speaker was Jubilee founder Jason Y. Lee.
Lee is a content creator and social media influencer with more than 18,000 Instagram followers and Jubilee’s YouTube channel has amassed more than 6.23 million subscribers. As the keynote speaker, he discussed the recent events of xenophobia that have faced the Asian community. Through his work with Jubilee Media, he has made it his mission to create a movement of empathy for human good.
Lee referenced the recent acts of hate towards the Asian community, highlighted by the murder of Vilma Kari in New York and the shooting of six Asian women in Georgia. These attacks against members of the Asian community have prompted social involvement and many are fighting to end this discrimination.
“We find ourselves in pretty difficult times — a lot of anti-Asian sentiment [has been shown] in our community recently,” Lee said.
Lee said the future is in safe hands with the upcoming members of society. He said viewers should be proud of their heritage and he hopes they will begin to build a better experience for Asian Americans.
Texas A&M had one of the largest group performances at the virtual celebration. The group used the virtual event platform to make their performance appear like a music video.
“[I] wanted to expand on [my] skills of video creation and go out with a bang,” Matthew Nguyen, Texas A&M student and VSA choreographer, said.
The performance also had film footage of events Texas A&M VSA hosted over the year to show another aspect of the organization.
University of Colorado Denver’s VSA also performed at the event with a contemporary style dance. Salena Tran, CU Denver student and the chapter’s VSA president, spoke about her experiences serving the organization.
“At first I was kind of against VSA in a sense because I wasn’t sure if I wanted to associate myself with the Asian community, but when I joined it was kind of a culture shock because I was so used to that white-washed American life,” Tran said.
In addition to other university performances, the event had other UNT student organizations perform, such as the Asian Student Association, GreenTones and Kollision.
The event had more than 1,000 viewers attend from across the country, and is currently the most viewed video on UNT VSA’s Twitch channel.
Individuals interested in watching Twitch by Night can view it on the Twitch channel UNTVSA.
Courtesy Vietnamese Student Association
