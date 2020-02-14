Valentine’s Day: A shoutout to all the singles

Valentine’s Day is a day for couples to express their love and admiration for their significant others. It is also the day where people profess their attraction to and pursue their crushes. Couples in particular exchange flowers, teddy bears, chocolates, roses, cards and expensive gifts between each party.

Because the entire day mostly caters to people in romantic relationships, this inadvertently singles out the single people. Some singles have difficulty during Valentine’s Day because they feel like they are alone or no one is interested in them. Also, if an individual recently lost their significant other, Valentine’s Day can be hard for them to endure as love reflects a reminder of their connection.

Singles should be appreciated just as much as couples. Therefore, for the upcoming Valentine’s Day and in future years, it is important for singles to express their love to themselves, especially if they are enduring many challenges within their lives and do not currently have time for a relationship. While we all should spend quality time with ourselves and look out for our needs, we are often so focused on our priorities and responsibilities that we forget to take some time to reflect and practice self-love. Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to fulfill this task.

Makayla’s favorite ways to practice self-love:

Vibe to music while engaging in a cleaning spree within your dorm, apartment or house Go on a shopping spree Get groomed/pampered at the nail salon, hair salon and/or barbershop Go to the movies, the mall and/or a party with friends or alone Cuddle with a good book Binge watch your favorite TV shows/movies Take time to unwind from social media

Adrian’s favorite ways to practice self-love:

Write a letter of self-gratitude

It’s important to write a letter of self-love to yourself on Valentine’s Day just like it would be on any other day. It’s okay to be in a season of singleness, and in many ways it’s underrated. Just remember that what you think of yourself is more important than anything anyone else thinks of you. Be at peace with yourself. Take out a piece of paper and pen and just start writing. You could even write it on the notes app on your phone. Think about what your best qualities are, what you have to offer and how you make yourself happy. You are beautiful and worth the time, so get creative!

2. Get back in touch with old friends or relatives

Everybody has experienced a strained relationship before, whether it was romantic, platonic or familial. Relationships can blow over and it can hurt. Maybe some of us are still upset with a friend who wronged us in the past or maybe we just fell out of touch. Valentine’s Day isn’t just a day about romantic relationships, it’s a day where relationships are celebrated in general. A person can love in many ways because love is universal and it’s what keeps us going. Take this holiday to remind people they still matter to you.

3. Thank the people who walked away

Not all single people on Valentine’s Day have been single for a long time. For some, relationships could have ended just days before the holiday. For all the new singles out there, thank the person who walked away. Whether it was a mutual parting of ways where both parties wished each other luck or whether it was a bitter ending to a once fantastic relationship, thank the person who made the agreement that you two were not compatible. People will come and go in your life like a revolving door. Some come in and quickly check out, some stay for a season and others decide they like where they are at. It takes courage for someone to admit they were just a season in your life. Snow melts away and leaves change color because some things are meant to change. Thank the person for their strength to let someone as wonderful as you go. It could’ve been the hardest decision they ever had to make.

Whatever your situation, it’s important to take care of yourself and feel secure in your relationship with yourself, even if you do have a significant other. Remember you do not “need” to find a love interest for the celebration, as prioritizing self-love over a love interest is always imperative.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas