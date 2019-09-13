Vaping isn’t a better alternative to smoking cigarettes

Vaping among millennials and Gen Z is very popular, especially when the primary age group for vaping was found to be 18-24 in a study by Truth Initiative. E-cigarettes can be sold in a variety of different flavors that range from fruit and candy, to chocolate and even coffee.

While it was first thought that e-cigarettes were a safer alternative to smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes, I always thought that was just code for slightly less dangerous but still dangerous.

One of the best things about our generation is how much we campaign against the use of nicotine. But we’re counterproductive by not doing the same with vaping. In the article by Truth Initiative, it stated that by using e-cigarettes, there is a greater likelihood of switching to tobacco cigarettes.

If that is the case, there is no use in smoking e-cigarettes if it serves as a gateway to the real thing.

According to an article recently released by People.com, the CDC reported that there has been over 450 cases of severe lung illnesses related to vaping in the United States. Six of them have died. The other victims ages range from 18 to 25.

One of the most severe cases involved a 17-year-old boy in Texas who was athletic and healthy until he woke up vomiting and his chest pounding. He was rushed to the hospital where it was found that his lungs had inflamed where they couldn’t exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide.

He had to be placed in a medically induced coma when his health deteriorated. He was kept on a ventilator for 10 days until he woke up and though he’s alive, his lungs are permanently scarred. The teen later said he had been vaping since the eighth grade.

Even though there is still a misconception among us that they are a safer alternative to combustible cigarettes, they have their fair share of harmful chemicals. A study published in the article revealed that 98.7 percent of users didn’t know what was in the products they were using.

I admit to smoking an e-cigarette when I was in high school. Though it was strawberry flavored, I decided it wasn’t for me after smoking it twice. It was not so much because of the consequences behind it but more so out of personal preference, though I became aware of the consequences later on.

Though Truth Initiative is campaigning against the use of nicotine and starting another campaign against vaping with, #DitchJUUL, I think we should concentrate efforts to vaping to protect and inform the youth and all other users of its silent dangers.