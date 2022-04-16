Vegan food truck makes its way to Denton

Whether it is the atmosphere or the convenience, food trucks offer unique tastes depending on the type of food the owner specializes in. Vegan-based food truck The So Good Vegan made its way to Denton, offering plant-based burgers, mac and cheese, fried sandwiches and more.

John Wiggins, founder of The So Good Vegan and Denton resident, started doing pop-up events in 2019 and then purchased the food trailer for The So Good Vegan in 2021 to kickstart his business. Wiggins said he went back to culinary school in 2019 to get his two-year associate degree while also gaining experience in hospital kitchens.

Wiggins said he was inspired to change his diet and open The So Good Vegan after being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.

“I strive to live a healthier life by eating healthy and serving others plant-based food,” Wiggins said.

They offer additional services such as catering for birthday parties, cookouts and concerts.

The food truck has partnered and catered with local Denton venues such as the Denton Art and Performance Collab Center, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, Arizpe Animal Sanctuary Cookouts and Mashup Market.

Vegan diets are growing in popularity and can offer many health benefits, including better heart health, weight loss and a reduced risk of chronic diseases.

The vegan diet is more restrictive, so people who wish to adopt a vegan diet will need to plan their meals carefully to ensure that they are getting enough key nutrients to avoid deficiencies.

“The So Good Vegan was actually the first vegan place I have tried and I am not disappointed,” said Eric Halloway, History junior and Denton resident. “I think vegan meals can provide all of the nutrients that a person needs and the fact that they can disguise some foods to taste like meat is fascinating.”

According to a large 2019 review, following a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. The research linked this effect with eating healthful plant-based foods including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes. Research also suggests that vegan diets are better for the environment as well.

The hours of operation vary since the food truck travels all over the Denton area to different locations. Visit the Facebook page to stay up to date on the location and hours of operation whenever an update is posted.

“I’ve been to The So Good Vegan at a few venues before in Denton,” said Michelle Gordon, business senior and Denton resident. “I was at the Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios when they catered there and I try to keep up with the Facebook posts so I know his next location.”

The menu includes unique plant-based meals such as the “so good kicken” fried (spicy) chicken sandwich, cheesy brisket fries, the “so good kicken” fried chicken bites (with fries) and the so good smoked brisket sandwich (with fries).

Wiggins said his goal for the truck is to expand and franchise.

The menu and location updates can be found on the food truck’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thesogoodvegan/.

Featured Image: The So Good Vegan food truck sits near the Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio on April 10, 2022. Photo by Abigail Mueller