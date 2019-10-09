North Texas Daily

Veganism is a sustainable, healthy option worth embracing

Veganism is a sustainable, healthy option worth embracing

Veganism is a sustainable, healthy option worth embracing
October 09
16:36 2019
The stereotypes that surround veganism never fails to make me laugh. People assume there is nothing for us to eat, that we are simply skin and bones, that it’s expensive and a luxury and the worst of all, that it is unnecessary. 

The mass farming industry in America has essentially removed true farming from its practice. What we find in our grocery stores now are so processed and unhealthy that machines in a chemical plant were used instead of what we think of when we hear farmers.

The idea of veganism isn’t about radical neoliberalism, and it isn’t about shaming those who prefer steak with their asparagus either. It’s about nutrition and sustainability.   

I can only speak personally for myself, but cutting meat, dairy and any animal products or by-products had a huge payoff.

I eat fast food less purely because of the lack of vegan options, which then in turn aids to a healthier lifestyle. This also pushed me to cook more, and spend more time researching what I am planning to eat before I eat it. 

I have incorporated more vegetables in my diet, which has also helped me consume more vitamins, minerals and fiber. 

After days of eating chips, fried chicken, hamburgers or mozzarella sticks, do you ever wake up feeling weak, bloated and nauseated?

You may feel weak because of how much sodium is in what you just ate which dehydrates you. You may feel bloated because of the difficulty your stomach is having digesting the highly-processed food, leaving you feeling nauseated as well.  

If there is any college town to properly be a vegan, it would be Denton. The amount of vegan options for people to choose from here is astounding compared to other college towns. I recently visited Norman, Oklahoma and came back very grateful to Denton for providing me with so many vegan options when I choose to eat out. 

There are many good references online to help you grocery shop and cook vegan meals, too. It is a myth that eating vegan costs more, in fact it actually costs less. Not buying lean meats in the grocery store and contributing less to drive-thru’s across the country will indefinitely save you money. 

The biggest problem our world faces right now is the climate change crisis that is affecting every living being on this earth. I cannot stress how imperative it is to take this issue seriously. There are many studies indicating that a vegan diet could actually be one of the most environmentally responsible decisions someone could make. 

Veganism is worth the time, and the commitment. Our future generations may even thank those who chose to make an impact.

Featured Illustration: Thomas Strimpel

Tags
climate changecollege towncostDenton vegannutritionveganveganism
