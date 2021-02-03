Video games are becoming the most influential part of entertainment

By now we have all gotten attached to some form of media during the pandemic. Some people are watching more movies than they ever have, while some are diving deep into a great book. If there is one thing I have personally noticed, is that video games are becoming one of the most influential and cherished forms of entertainment. Just this past year, we have seen so many story-driven games win over the hearts of many, and that is not going to stop anytime soon.

To start, video games can be anything you want them to be. If you want a game with no story and lots of multiplayer aspects, there is a game for you. If you want to be submerged in a world where nothing else matters except for yourself and the character you play, there is a game for you. To sit down and think that you can play a video game on anything with a screen is mind boggling. Investing in one of the big-name consoles is nice, but finding that perfect game is all about what fits your needs and wants. As 2020 was winding down, I finished playing “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and it was one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had in the video game world.

The way the world is right now, sometimes I want to be absolutely detached from everything, and these story driven games are the perfect escape. With the future of movie theaters up in the air, some people may never experience that beautiful experience of watching everything on a ginormous screen while paying way too much for popcorn. The only substitute that comes to mind is letting all your stress leave your body as you swing around New York as a super-teen, or surviving the consequences of a zombie apocalypse like “The Last of Us” and “The Last of Us Part II.”

Those last two games mentioned are probably two of the most critically acclaimed games of all time with the story in both being better than some of the movies that have been nominated at the Oscars the last couple of years. If games are evolving to have better narratives than some movies, and then you add in the fact that you can control the fate of the characters while simultaneously growing attached to them, there is simply nothing better to offer. There is something so rewarding about beating a game, especially those intense narrative-driven ones. It is time to start looking at video games in the same light as movies and television shows, and not the little sibling of the two.

The best type of games are the ones that introduce “The Butterfly Effect.” Games like “Until Dawn” and “Detroit: Become Human” give you choices that will determine the ending of the game. These actions can be simple things like what to say to another character, or huge actions that can entirely change the ending of the game. These games are the absolute best because once it is all said and done, there are countless endings. Each ending could be more somber or more rewarding, but regardless you are still growing attached to well-written characters in a huge story. One of my favorite memories is talking to all my friends about what ending we got for a specific character, or what we chose to do when all odds were against us in the game. Stuff like that creates connections that can last forever, and if nothing else, that is why video games have the potential to be the most influential piece of entertainment.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles