Video games to look forward to for the rest of 2020

We’re more than halfway through 2020 now, and although this pandemic has been a real pain, we haven’t been short on video games to play. This year we’ve gotten games like the long-awaited “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” the continuation of Ellie’s story in “The Last of Us Part II” and the samurai epic “Ghost of Tsushima.” Thankfully there are many other games to experience as the year goes on, with some promising to make big waves in the gaming world.

“Crusader Kings III” — Sept. 1

It’s been eight years since the last installment in the “Crusader Kings” franchise, and fans will finally be getting a sequel in “Crusader Kings III” when it drops on PC this September. “Crusader Kings II” received tons of expansion packs and updates following its release, and the next entry in the grand strategy game is shaping up to be the most advanced version yet.

“Star Wars: Squadrons” — Oct. 2

August and September may have been sparse in the new big-name game department, but two games (both of which come out on Oct. 2) aim to change that, with “Star Wars: Squadrons” being one of them. “Star Wars” and flight simulator enthusiasts have something to bond over now that players can take on the role of a spaceship pilot following the Battle of Endor. Although we recently got “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” this new game is a huge departure from the last “Star Wars” game, and it looks to truly make us feel like a we’re in a fighter squadron.

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time” — Oct. 2

It really is about time. The 1990s and early 2000s were times to be alive as a “Crash” fan, but with the last main installment coming out in 2002, it’s overdue for them to release “Crash Bandicoot 4.” Returning to its platforming roots, “Crash Bandicoot 4” already aims to make up for time lost, and players both old and new will finally experience this wacky adventure.

“Watch Dogs: Legion” — Oct. 29

“Watch Dogs: Legion” made quite a stir when it was announced at E3 in 2019, giving players the opportunity to recruit any character in the dystopian city of London to fight against a tyrannical government, but potential players had to wait a bit longer than expected after it was delayed from March to October. Excitement for the game seems to have died down recently, but the game still looks to be a proper sequel to the hacking-based series, and hopefully it’ll get the love it deserves come release day.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” — Nov. 17

Ubisoft made the smart choice to not rush another installment on the heels of “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” like they’ve done in the past, and as a result “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” looks to capture the experience of being a viking as “Ghost of Tsushima” did for samurai. Even though we’ll probably see the continuation of the lackluster over-arching present-day plot in Odyssey, being a badass viking raider will make up for that.

“Cyberpunk 2077” — Nov. 19

Now for 2020’s pièce de résistance “Cyberpunk 2077.” Helping to round out the year, “Cyberpunk 2077” plans to transform its sprawling future city setting into a living, breathing world that’ll allow players to make amazing stories and kick some ass. People have been dying to get a hold of this game, and considering its numerous ambitions, such as a fluid class system, deep character customization and detailed visual designs, the hype really is no surprise.

The year still has much in store for us, both good and bad, and more video games may yet have 2020 release dates announced like “Halo Infinite.” At the very least, we’ll be kept busy in the months to come.

Featured image: Courtesy Electronic Arts