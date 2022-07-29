Voertman’s opens 2 locations at Apogee Stadium

Voertman’s Bookstore replaced the Barnes & Noble at Apogee Stadium earlier this July and is open to customers at two locations within the stadium.

The main store is located by the main ticket office, and the other is a t-shirt shop close to gate 4.

Voertman’s general manager Tyler Sudderth said UNT Athletics reached out about the switch in May because Barnes & Noble’s contract with the store was set to expire at the end of June. The athletic department had done business with the store prior, as Voertman’s supplies textbooks for student-athletes with scholarships.

“We’ve had a great relationship with the athletic department ever since we started that,” Sudderth said. “We really, really take care of our athletes just like our customers. They get exceptional service. We’ve got a liaison that works with the athletic department almost 24/7 for anything they need, so that relationship has really grown over the years.”

Sudderth believes this prior relationship is the reason why UNT Athletics thought to ask Voertman’s about replacing the stadium Barnes & Noble.

“They knew that we didn’t just do textbooks – that we also supply merchandise, apparel, home goods, anything that a UNT fan or alumni, [parent] or grandparent would want,” Sudderth said. “We’ve got strong relationships with our suppliers and I think they recognized that we could do just as good a job with that as we do with the textbooks.”

Matt Witty, UNT Athletics’ executive senior associate athletic director and chief financial officer, did not respond to requests for comment.

Jamie Adams, associate athletic director of marketing, told the North Texas Daily that UNT Athletics aims to provide many merchandise options.

“We hope everyone will take advantage of the increased offerings of UNT merchandise being offered,” Adams said.

Voertman’s opened the stadium store during the first week of July and “was open almost immediately,” according to Sudderth.

The new stadium store includes items from the Hickory Street location along with products from new vendors.

“We are gonna try and mix it up so that we’ve got some different merchandise and pieces over there than we do here at our store, so when you come to each location you’ll have a little bit of variety.” Sudderth said.

The price range will remain the same, Sudderth said. For some students, the prices are the main reason they shop at Voertman’s. Nora Beebe, interdisciplinary art and design studies junior, said they prefer to shop at Voertman’s rather than the Union’s Barnes & Noble.

“Voertman’s had such a better atmosphere and a wider selection for lower-budget students […] I could definitely see myself visiting the stadium store now that it’s under Voertman’s management,” Beebe said.

Both the new and Hickory Street locations are currently hiring. Wages for these jobs are not set but Sudderth said they have followed an upward trend in recent semesters and will be the same for each store.

Sudderth said Voertman’s staff is honored by the trust placed in the store by UNT Athletics and the university.

“All of our managers are so excited to be able to work games and […] take our tailgate trailer to different sporting events,” he said. “It’s just gonna be a fun venture for us, and we hope that people have fun with us.”

Featured Image: Shirts hang in the new Voertman’s location in the Apogee Stadium Store on July 23, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane