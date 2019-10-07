Volleyball captures their second road game in conference

North Texas (9-7, C-USA 3-1) volleyball defeated Louisiana Tech (11-6, C-USA 1-2) by three sets to zero on the second road game for the Mean Green this weekend.

“I thought our energy and focus was really good from the first serve,” head coach Andrew Palileo said in a press release. “Our defense was excellent and the transition was game was very efficient.”

North Texas won each set with the final scores being 25-15, 25-20, 25-23 against Louisiana Tech on their second away game of conference play.

North Texas as a team had 52 kills, six aces, 49 assists, and 75 digs. Louisiana Tech had more blocks with eight against North Texas compared to the Mean Green’s five.

“Jordan had a great match defensively and was the difference in some of the long rallies we won,” Palileo said.

Sophomore outside hitter Rhett Robinson had 18 kills for the Mean Green. Junior outside hitter Valerie Valerian registered a double-double with 13 kills and 13 digs. Junior outside hitter Barbara Teakell accumulated 11 kills, one ace and a block. Freshman defense specialist Jordan Burks had a game-high in digs after tallying 31 digs along with three assists.

Senior defense specialist Olivia Petnick had two aces and junior outside hitter Miranda Youmans had three blocks. Junior setter Kaleigh Skopal recorded a double-double after registering 44 assists and 14 blocks.

“Winning two road matches in conference is always great,” Palileo said. “Especially how good we were today on our side of the bet made it that much more satisfying.”

Junior outside hitter Carter Mirich for Lousiana Tech had the team-high in kills with eight and three blocks. Junior middle blocker Emily Boylan had the most aces with one. Freshman middle blocker Laura Ehieze recorded a team-high six blocks and sophomore setter Mia Prostran had 16 assists. Defensive specialist redshirt senior Morgan Currie had the most digs with 24.

UP NEXT: North Texas comes home and plays Southern Mississippi again on Sunday, Oct. 13th.

Featured Image: Junior Kaleigh Skopal and sophomore Sarah Haeussler celebrate during the Mean Green’s game against the UAB Blazers on Sept. 27, 2019. Image by Jacob McCready