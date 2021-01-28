Volleyball reschedules matches with Wichita State

North Texas volleyball announced on Tuesday its matches with Wichita State University, originally set for Jan. 28 and 29. The matches will now be played on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 starting at 7 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

The rescheduling comes after North Texas announced earlier on Tuesday it had postponed its Jan. 28 and 29 matches with Wichita State due to COVID-19 related concerns within the program, per release.

In facing the Shockers, the Mean Green will be competing in their first official match since Nov. 29, 2019. Their only action of this past fall were two exhibition matches in October 2020 against Abilene Christian University and University of Texas-El Paso.

North Texas was previously set to begin its spring slate with two matches against Metroplex rival Southern Methodist University on Jan. 22 and 23 before they were canceled due to a recent positive COVID-19 test.

After facing the Wichita State Shockers on Feb. 4 and 5, the Mean Green will have a quick turnaround to their conference-opening matches on Feb. 7 and 8 against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Those matches will be played in Denton at 1 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively, meaning the Mean Green will have less than 48 hours between the end of their second match in Kansas and the start of their Feb. 7 match in Denton.

Featured Image: Sophomore outside hitter Rhett Robinson and junior middle blocker Miranda Youmans block a spike during the game against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 25, 2019. Image by Isabel Anes