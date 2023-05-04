Voter guide to Denton City Council and school board elections

Denton County will hold elections on May 6 for four seats on the Denton City Council. Students can vote on-campus at the Denton Wesley Foundation on Maple Street. Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

District 1

Candidates Vicki Byrd and Birdia Johnson are running to represent District 1. Byrd, the incumbent, has served the district on the council since May 2021. In her first term, she helped create the Sign Topper Program, introduced the idea of Quakertown Memorial and helped pass a city-wide non-discrimination ordinance. Byrd’s platform focuses on economic development, justice and equality and infrastructure, according to her website.

Johnson previously represented District 1 on the city council from 2020 to 2021. She lost the position in the May 2021 election, where she was defeated by current incumbent Byrd. Johnson, a Denton resident for over 40 years, is running on a platform of job opportunities, government transparency and neighborhood safety.

District 2

Brian Beck is running unopposed to represent District 2. Beck, the incumbent, is running on a reelection platform of responsive government, public health and sustainable growth, according to his website. Beck has represented District 2 since May 2021.

District 3

Jesse Davis, Paul Meltzer and Stephen Paul “Bub” Dillenberg are the candidates running for District 3. Davis, the incumbent, has represented District 3 since April 2019. Davis’ platform centers around advocating for first responders, financial responsibility and neighborhood development, according to his website. Proposition A, which is on the ballot this election, concerns recalling Davis from his position on the city council.

Meltzer previously served as an at-large city council member from 2018 to 2022 and as mayor pro-tempore from 2021 to 2022. Meltzer ran for mayor in 2022 and lost to current Mayor Gerard Hudspeth. Meltzer is running on a platform of preserving green space, protecting neighborhoods and inclusiveness, according to his website.

Dillenberg is a UNT alumnus and the owner of a construction company. Dillenberg is running on a platform of adherence to the Constitution and free higher education, according to his website.

District 4

Candidates Joe Holland, Stephanie Neuhart and Donald Thornton are running to represent District 4, a seat empty since the recall of Alison Maguire in November 2022.

Holland previously held the position of Denton County justice of the peace for Precinct One from 2007 to 2022. Holland’s platform consists of city and street maintenance, low property taxes and affordable housing, according to his website.

Neuhart has been a Denton resident since 2018 and has worked for 15 years in the loan industry. Neuhart is running on a platform of restoring trust in government, lowering taxes and increasing community input, according to her website.

Thornton served on the Denton Police Department Chief of Police Advisory Board for two years, with his term ending on April 30. Thornton is running on a platform of a zero-tolerance policy for homelessness, promoting businesses and lowering property taxes, according to his website.

Denton ISD

Denton residents will be able to vote for representatives on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees — with Charlie Stinson, Terry Senne and Lori Tays running to represent Place 6, and Patsy Sosa-Sanchez and Carolyn Rachaner running to represent Place 7.

Three different Denton ISD bond propositions are also on the ballot this weekend. The district received input from the Citizens’ Advisory Committee, a group of community members and students that meet throughout the year “to study and prioritize the district’s current and long-term facility needs,” according to Denton ISD.

Proposition A is a $1.2 billion proposal to fund renovations and improvements of different schools in District ISD, including cafeteria, roof and security upgrades. It’s the largest of the three bond proposals.

Proposition B covers investments in technology. The $119 million bond would make interactive touchscreen digital standards would be a district standard, in addition to laptop upgrades at every school.

Proposition C proposes $5.2 million in renovations to the C. H. Collins Athletic Complex.

More information on the bond proposals can be found on the Denton ISD website.

