Voter registration deadline for May elections is April 4

The city of Denton will hold elections for City Council District’s 1-4 on Saturday, May 4, with early voting being held from April 22-30. Under Texas Election law, potential voters are required to either register or make a change of address at least 30 days before Election Day or by the April 4 deadline, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

Co-administrative leader of Denton Vote Group, Mike Yager, whose organization has held voter registration efforts on-campus at Willis Library, said participating in politics at the local level is important because of the direct and immediate influence on people’s lives.

“Local government plays a major role in providing and setting policy for emergency services, schools and zoning, road construction and maintenance and a host of other services,” Yager said in an email response. “The quality and quantity of all the preceding is affected by who is elected to govern and the principles and beliefs that guide their decisions while in office.”

Since the beginning of the year, approximately 90 residents within Denton County have been registered by Denton Vote Group, while an estimated 12 individuals from other counties were provided registration forms and guidance on how to complete and mail them to county registrars, Yager said.

Denton Vote Group, whose organization is nonpartisan in nature, believes that an informed and concerned citizenry that votes in-turn results in a better, more responsive and more effective government, he said.

Discussing what potential-voters should know about the voter registration process, Yager said that individuals need to be aware of residency and identification requirements, including voting locations.

“People need to be aware that an individual’s voting registration and where they can vote is tied to the address of their current residence,” Yager said in an email response. “You register and vote in the county where you reside or claim permanent residence.”

To register to vote or make a change of address for this year’s elections, individuals may fill out a voter registration application online through the Texas Secretary of State but are required to print the application once complete and then either mail-in to P.O. BOX 1720, Denton, TX, 76202 or hand-deliver the application to the Denton County Voter Registrar’s Office, located at 701 Kimberly Drive, by April 4.

To be eligible to vote in this year’s elections, potential-voters must meet certain criteria requirements such as being a U.S. citizen and resident of Denton County. Potential voters cannot have been declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law nor be a convicted felon, barring the completion of a person’s sentence, including probation, under Texas law.

Those whom are at least 17 years and 10 months of age at the time of registration are eligible to both register and vote in this year’s city council and other city-based elections. Likewise, Yager said that those whom are citizens and meet voting-age requirements are not required to present “approved official identification” when registering but that it is required when voting.

Approved forms of identification include state-issued and government IDs such as a Texas driver’s license, election ID certificate, personal ID card, handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID card with photo and U.S. passport.

For those that do not possess or cannot reasonably obtain such forms of ID may fill out a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration form” when voting but are required to show supporting documents to include a certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document, a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck, or a government document with name, address and voter registration certificate, according to Vote Texas.

Denton Vote Group will hold voter registration events on-campus at Willis Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 2, and will be near the Jody’s Fountain outside of Willis Library’s main entrance from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 3 and 4, Yager said.

Information on registering to vote, changing your name or address, locating your voting precinct and other voter-related information is available through Vote Denton.

