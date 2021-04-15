Voting open for Graduate Student Council 2021-2022 election

The Graduate Student Council is currently holding its general elections for the 2021-2022 academic year with voting closing on April 19 at 5 p.m.

All graduate students are eligible to cast a ballot which is available on the organization’s Campus Labs web page.

Candidates are running for places on the executive branch, as well as the senate. Many candidates are unopposed and some senate positions do not have any candidates listed. GSC often appoints senators through write-in candidates, later appointments and special elections.

“This is the battle we fight every year and every year we still manage to find representatives,” current President Tiffany Miller said.

Executive Branch

Clinical psychology doctoral student Andrea Ortiz is running unopposed for the GSC presidency. Ortiz currently serves as the organization’s vice president of communications and marketing. Her platform includes reunifying the graduate student body via virtual and in-person programs, enhancing visibility and representation of intersectional students and encouraging student civic engagement.

Running alongside Ortiz is Christianna Walker for vice president of communications and marketing. Walker is an interdisciplinary studies major currently serving as the GSC director of communications. She is running on a platform of inclusivity, mental health awareness and disability advocacy.

Poorna Chandra Konduru is running for vice president of administration and finance. He has previously served on a university treasurer committee. A business analytics student, Konduru aims to expand GSC services for every student’s success.

Marilyn Lindsey and Satyaram Kolanu are running against each other for vice president programming and outreach. Lindsey, who is pursuing a master’s degree in library science, runs on a platform of public service and diverse programs. Kolanu is an information science student who has organized university events and corporate workshops.

Senate

Rodolfo Gómez is running to represent the College of Education. He has previously served as a GSC senator and runs on a platform of improved programs for graduate students.

Library science student Ashley Corbaley is running for the College of Information Sciences. Her platform includes bridging the divide between on-campus and remote students with increased opportunities for remote graduates.

Júlia Coelho and Rachel Gain, both current senators, are running to represent the College of Music.

Coelho’s platform includes addressing the unique challenges faced by international students, as well as disability representation and overall inclusion. She is pursuing dual doctoral degrees in musicology and vocal performance.

Gain is a music theory student and teaching fellow. Their platform includes representing students of all backgrounds, as well as legislation protecting graduate students against unacceptable behavior from professors.

There are additional seats open to more candidates in every college, as follows:

G. Brint Ryan College of Business: Five seats

College of Education: Seven seats

College of Health and Public Services: Five seats

College of Information Science: Seven seats

College of Engineering: Four seats

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences: Five seats

College of Music: Two seats

College of Science: Three seats

Toulouse Graduate School: One seat

College of Visual Arts and Design: One seat

Featured Image: The Graduate Student Council is located in the Union room 344. Image by John Anderson